Today in
S.C.V. History
January 2
1855 - American Land Commission confirms 48,612-acre Rancho San Francisco to Jacoba Feliz, widow of Antonio del Valle [story]
fake deed
SCV Water Purchases Vista Canyon Factory Recycled Water From City
| Wednesday, Jan 3, 2024
median refurbishment

At its regular board meeting on Jan. 2, the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency Board of Directors approved entering into an agreement with the city of Santa Clarita for the purchase of recycled water from the city’s Vista Canyon Water Factory.

The Water Factory is part of the Vista Canyon development located on the east side of the Valley, southeast of Highway 14 and Lost Canyon Road.

Located in the eastern part of the Santa Clarita Valley, the Vista Canyon Development is a sustainable mixed-use development, which includes a wastewater treatment plant called The Water Factory. The treatment plant can produce up to 371,000 gallons of recycled water per day, equivalent to 415.5-acre feet per year. In May 2023, the Vista Canyon’s developer transferred ownership of the Water Factory to the city of Santa Clarita.

“The use of recycled water is a key component of our conservation and water use efficiency programs,” said SCV Water’s Chief Engineer Courtney Mael. “Every gallon of recycled water used results in a gallon of drinking water that can be saved for potable domestic uses.”

On July 9, 2019, the city of Santa Clarita adopted a Recycled Water Ordinance, Ordinance No. 19-3. The Ordinance establishes requirements for all users of the city’s recycled water, including the requirement that all users execute a user agreement.

SCV Water’s agreement establishes the role and responsibilities of the parties for the production and sale of recycled water, as well as the cost of purchase of recycled water from the city.

“While recycled water currently represents a very small percentage of our water supply we are excited to expand the use of recycled water to additional large landscape irrigation and industrial users throughout the Santa Clarita Valley,” said Mael

Recycled water is highly treated wastewater that is used for non-drinking water purposes. Recycled water has been delivered to the Santa Clarita/Valencia community since 2003. Currently, SCV Water delivers an average of 475 acre-feet per year to 13 irrigation sites, including a golf course, shopping center and street medians.

For more information, visit: www.yourscvwater.com/your-water/water-sources/recycled-water.

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency is a full-service regional water agency located in the Santa Clarita Valley. SCV Water provides water service to approximately 75,000 business and residential customers. It was formed on Jan. 1, 2018, when local water suppliers combined into one integrated, regional water provider. More information can be found at yourSCVwater.com.
SCVNews.com
%d