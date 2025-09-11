SCV Water Receives Award for Popular Annual Financial Reporting

The Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada has given an Award for Outstanding Achievement in Popular Annual Financial Reporting to the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency for its Popular Annual Financial Report for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2024.

The Award for Outstanding Achievement in Popular Annual Financial Reporting is a prestigious national award recognizing conformance with the highest standards for preparation of state and local government popular reports.

SCV Water’s Popular Annual Financial Report provides transparent and open communication to ratepayers about the agency’s finances and activities. Included in the report is information on the agency’s Capital Improvement Project plan, community engagement activities and customer service initiatives, among others.

“We are proud to have received this award two years in a row,” said Rochelle Patterson, Assistant General Manager – Finance & Administration for SCV Water. “SCV Water is dedicated to providing our community with an accessible and engaging way to understand how the Agency manages its resources and invests in projects that benefit our customers, and this award is an affirmation of that dedication.”

To receive an Award for Outstanding Achievement in Popular Annual Financial Reporting, a government unit must publish a Popular Annual Financial Report with contents that conform to program standards of creativity, presentation, understandability, and reader appeal.

An Award for Outstanding Achievement in Popular Annual Financial Reporting is valid for a period of one year only.

SCV Water also received this award for its Popular Annual Financial Report for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2023.

To view a copy of the agency’s 2024 Popular Annual Financial Report, please visit yourSCVwater.com/financial-information.

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency is a full-service regional water agency located in the Santa Clarita Valley. SCV Water provides water service to approximately 75,000 business and residential customers. It was formed on Jan. 1, 2018. For more information about SCV Water visit https://yourscvwater.com.

