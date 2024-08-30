SCV Water Receives Investment Policy Certification from CMTA

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency has announced that it has been awarded the prestigious Investment Policy Certification by the California Municipal Treasurers Association.

This certification is a testament to SCV Water’s commitment to maintaining a robust and transparent investment policy that aligns with the highest standards set forth by the State of California Government Code.

“At SCV Water, having an investment policy that meets all regulatory requirements is essential as it establishes a framework for managing public funds responsibly and transparently,” said Rochelle Patterson, Chief Financial and Administrative Officer for SCV Water.

The CMTA’s Investment Policy Certification is granted to agencies that demonstrate adherence to best practices across 18 critical areas, including Scope, Prudence, Objectives and Delegation of Authority. SCV Water’s policy was evaluated by a team of three independent CMTA professionals using a comprehensive scoring matrix.

The certification process ensures that SCV Water’s Investment Policy not only meets, but exceeds industry standards. Key benefits of this certification include:

Transparency: The certification process enhances public confidence by demonstrating that SCV Water’s Governing Body operates with transparency.

Due Diligence: The rigorous review process confirms that due diligence has been thoroughly conducted on SCV Water’s Investment Policy.

Compliance: The policy includes citations of relevant California Government Code sections, ensuring full compliance with state regulations.

Audit Readiness: This certification aids in satisfying auditors by providing a well documented and reviewed Investment Policy.

Since its inception in 2012, the CMTA’s Investment Policy Certification program, supported by the California Debt and Investment Advisory Commission, has served as a benchmark for governmental agencies across California, including special districts, cities and counties. This program not only promotes best practices but also enhances the knowledge and expertise of municipal treasurers.

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency is a full-service regional water agency located in the Santa Clarita Valley. SCV Water provides water service to approximately 75,000 business and residential customers. It was formed on Jan. 1, 2018, when local water suppliers combined into one integrated, regional water provider. More information can be found at yourSCVwater.com.

