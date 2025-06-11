SCV Water Releases 2025 Annual Consumer Confidence Report

SCV Water’s 2025 Annual Consumer Confidence Report is now available. This year’s report, in partnership with Los Angeles County Waterworks District #36, shows that water provided by the Agency to customers continued to meet or surpass rigorous State and Federal drinking water compliance standards in 2024.

“In the past year, SCV Water focused on restoring local water quality and groundwater supplies impacted by per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) by constructing advanced treatment facilities. We also enhanced our water supply reliability by investing in recycled water for nondrinking purposes, and maximized existing supplies through our conservation efforts,” said SCV Water General Manager Matt Stone. “We remain committed to providing our customers with reliable, quality drinking water supplies. We invite our valued customers to read the report to learn more about the quality of water in the SCV.”

The annual report, also referred to as a Water Quality Report, which is required by the State Water Resources Control Board’s Division of Drinking Water, provides a snapshot of local water quality supplies in the Santa Clarita Valley.

It also details where the Agency’s water comes from, what it contains, and how it compares to strict water quality standards.

Before reaching a customer’s tap, the Agency’s water supply must withstand rigorous rounds of treatment and monitoring. More than 20,000 tests per year are performed to ensure a safe water supply is delivered to customers.

The full report is available online in both English and Spanish:

-English: yourSCVwater.com/CCR2025

-Spanish: yourSCVwater.com/CCR2025espanol

All SCV Water customers will receive a bill insert no later than June 30, 2025, notifying them that the report is available. Customers can also obtain printed copies in both languages by calling (661) 294-0828 or emailing ccare@scvwa.org.

SCV Water is planning for the future by enhancing groundwater sustainability, planning for and expanding our recycled water systems, and managing a robust water shortage strategy. The Agency also remains dedicated to exceptional water stewardship by providing reliable quality water to customers.

