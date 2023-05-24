SCV Water Releases Annual 2023 Consumer Confidence Report

SCV Water’s 2023 Annual Consumer Confidence Report is now available for residents to view.

This year’s report, in partnership with Los Angeles County Water Works District #36, shows that water provided by the Agency to customers continues to meet or surpass rigorous state and federal drinking water compliance standards during 2023.

“Over the last year, we have completed our second state-of-the-art PFAS treatment facility and started construction on a third, with more treatment projects on the way,” said SCV Water General Manager Matt Stone. “We remain committed to our customers, ensuring the community always has access to clean, safe, and reliable water. We invite our valued customers to read the report to learn more about the quality of our water.”

The annual report, also referred to as a Water Quality Report, which is required by the State Water Resources Control Board’s Division of Drinking Water, provides a snapshot of local water quality supplies in the Santa Clarita Valley, details on where the Agency’s water comes from, what it contains, and how it compares to strict federal and state standards.

Before reaching the tap, the Agency’s water supply must withstand rigorous rounds of treatment and monitoring. More than 20,000 tests per year are performed to ensure a safe water supply is delivered to customers.

The full report is available:

– The report in English

– The report in Spanish

All SCV Water customers will receive a bill insert no later than June 30 notifying them that the report is available in English and Spanish. Customers can also obtain printed copies in both languages at (661) 294-0828 or ccare@scvwa.org.

