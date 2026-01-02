SCV Water Releases Popular Annual Financial Report for FY 2024-2025

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency has announced the release of its Popular Annual Financial Report for the 2024–25 fiscal year.

The PAFR presents key financial and operational information in a clear, easy-to-understand format, offering customers an accessible snapshot of how SCV Water manages resources and invests in the community. Designed for a broad audience, the report highlights where revenue comes from, how funds are spent and how the Agency is planning for the future.

“The Popular Annual Financial Report is an important tool for helping our customers understand how we responsibly manage public funds,” said Rochelle Patterson, Assistant General Manage, Finance and Administration. “By presenting this information in a clear and engaging way, we’re reinforcing our commitment to transparency, fiscal responsibility and long-term planning for the Santa Clarita Valley.”

Information in the PAFR is drawn from SCV Water’s Annual Comprehensive Financial Report, which is prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles and Standards established by the Governmental Accounting Standards Board. The report covers the fiscal year from July 1, 2024, through June 30, 2025, and includes summaries of departmental expenses, major capital improvement projects, water supply initiatives and community engagement efforts.

The public is encouraged to explore the 20-page document, available for download at yourSCVwater.com/financial-information. Customers can also request a printed copy, while supplies last, by contacting Erika Dill, Senior Management Analyst, at edill@scvwa.org.

