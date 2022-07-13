SCV Water Releases Top 100 SCV-Friendly Plant Guide

Uploaded: , Tuesday, Jul 12, 2022

By Press Release

SCV Water recently debuted its new landscaping resource – the Top 100 SCV-Friendly Plant Guide. The Guide includes California and local natives as well as other low-water-use plants to inspire your landscape.

All 100 plants are water-efficient, once established, and are known to do well in the SCV.

“Residents are looking for alternatives to water-thirsty lawns and this is an important resource, considering the persistent and severe drought conditions,” said Matt Dickens SCV Water sustainability manager. “The native plant options we provide are already adapted to the local climate and soil conditions, and generally require less water and maintenance than turf grass.”

What’s so Neat About Natives?

Native plants are ones that naturally grow in an area. By brightening up your landscape with natives, you’ll save water, money, and time and add value by cultivating a colorful and healthy habitat for pollinators, including bees, butterflies, and hummingbirds. Within the California native plant list, be sure to look for the star symbol () for plants specifically native to the Santa Clarita Valley.

“We are excited to debut this new, comprehensive plant guide to our customers,” said SCV Water conservation specialist Julia Grothe. “We hope that the Top 100 SCV-Friendly Plant Guide will provide inspiration to customers and will help create beautiful, colorful landscapes that benefit both the community and the local ecosystem.”

How to Use the Guide

Search for the perfect addition to your landscape by choosing either a native or other low-water-use plant. Then select the plant type you’re looking for: groundcover, perennial, shrub, succulent, or tree. And lastly, refine your search by key characteristics such as: water and sun requirements, coverage at maturity, blooming season, or wildlife benefits.

Or for a simpler option, pick your plants by color and use whatever plant inspires you!

Get a Copy

To get a copy, visit your local library, local nursery, local irrigation supply house or our Customer Care office.

To access the web version, visit bit.ly/Top100SCVplantGuide.

For customers interested in the Lawn Replacement Program, visit conserve.yourSCV.com.

###

About SCV Water:

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency is a full-service regional water agency located in the Santa Clarita Valley. SCV Water provides water service to approximately 75,000 business and residential customers. It was formed on January 1, 2018, when local water suppliers combined into one integrated, regional water provider.

More information can be found at https://www.YourSCVwater.com.

For more information, please contact Kathie Martin, communications manager for SCV Water at kmartin@scvwa.org.

