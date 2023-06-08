header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
71°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
June 8
1851 - Newhall prohibitionist Henry Clay Needham born in Kentucky [story]
H.C. Needham
SCV Water Reports Customer Satisfaction Continues to Rise
| Thursday, Jun 8, 2023
scv water customer survey

Customer satisfaction continues to rise, according to the results of the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency’s 2023 Customer Opinion Survey.

The survey, conducted by third-party consultant True North Research, found that a growing majority of customers are satisfied with the water service they receive in the Santa Clarita Valley. The results show that respondents are also satisfied with the communication they receive from SCV Water.

“When a similar survey was last conducted in 2019, 80% of participants were satisfied with the overall service they received. That number has grown to nearly 84%, showing the responsiveness of SCV Water to our customers’ needs and taking steps to strengthen already high confidence in our water supply and quality,” said SCV Water Board President Gary Martin.

When asked to rate specific topics, 95.4% of respondents said they were somewhat or very satisfied with SCV Water’s ability to provide reliable water service. Satisfaction was not just limited to water operations, nearly 90% were satisfied with educational outreach for water conservation and 89.7% were satisfied with SCV Water’s overall customer service.

“It’s important to seek feedback from our customers, to make sure our efforts are meeting the needs of our customers,” said General Manager Matt Stone. “But even more important than the high marks are the responses that identify where we can do better.”

As the regional water provider, it is SCV Water’s responsibility to ensure that customers understand the true cost of their water service and how to take advantage of available rebates to lower their monthly bill. To gauge the agency’s performance in that regard, participants were asked about their satisfaction with rebate programs offered and if SCV Water provides good value for the cost of water services. Results included:

— When asked how satisfied they were with rebate programs available, 31% indicated they were “unsure,” which points to an opportunity for better communication on the way customers can save money using rebates.

— When asked their opinion of the cost of water services, 56% of customers felt their bill was too high, yet upon further questioning, two-thirds of customers did not know the cost of water per gallon, and the rest overestimated the cost. Only 4% understood it is less than one penny a gallon. When provided with that information, participants were again asked to rate the value of water services with 53% now rating water as an excellent or good value, and another 26.2% saying the value is fair.

“The results of the survey give us a prime opportunity to sharpen our engagement and outreach efforts to ensure that our customers receive the highest quality service from SCV Water,” added Stone.

To read SCV Water’s full 2023 Customer Opinion Survey results in full visit www.yourSCVwater.com/customersurvey.

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency is a full-service regional water agency located in the Santa Clarita Valley. SCV Water provides water service to approximately 75,000 business and residential customers. It was formed on Jan. 1, 2018, when local water suppliers combined into one integrated regional water provider. More information can be found at www.yourSCVwater.com.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL BUSINESS LINKS
LOCAL BUSINESS HEADLINES
06-08-2023 SCV Water Reports Customer Satisfaction Continues to Rise
06-08-2023 SCV Students Earn California Credit Union College Scholarships
06-07-2023 SCVEDC Welcomes New VP of Workforce & Economic Development
06-07-2023 SCV Chamber to Host Black Business Month Celebration
06-06-2023 SCV-Based Perfect Tux Skyrockets to Shopify’s Top 1%
> FULL BUSINESS ARCHIVE
FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
05-29-2020 Donaldson Co. Declares Cash Dividend
05-11-2020 Appeals Court Rules for Valencia Developer Over SCOPE
04-27-2020 Bank of Santa Clarita’s Earnings Growth Continues
> MORE FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
MARKETS & METALS
CURRENCY CONVERTER
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
SCV Water Reports Customer Satisfaction Continues to Rise
Customer satisfaction continues to rise, according to the results of the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency's 2023 Customer Opinion Survey.
SCV Water Reports Customer Satisfaction Continues to Rise
June 11: Free SCV Youth Orchestra Concert at CalArts
A free Concert at The Park by the Santa Clarita Valley Youth Orchestra will be held Sunday, June 11 at 4 p.m. at the Wild Beast Pavilion at California Institute of the Arts, 24700 McBean Parkway, Valencia, CA 91355.
June 11: Free SCV Youth Orchestra Concert at CalArts
June 10: Children Receive Free Book at Special Storytime
The Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library is hosting a special "That Book Woman" storytime on Saturday, June 10 at 11 a.m. Every child attending this special event will receive a free book from the Friends used bookstore. The storytime will be held in the Community Room of the Valencia branch of the Santa Clarita Public Library, 23743 West Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
June 10: Children Receive Free Book at Special Storytime
Castaic High School Student Selected for GRAMMY Camp Program
The William S. Hart Union School District has announced that Castaic High School student Mayah Board is one of 86 talented high school students from across the United States selected as participants in the 19th annual GRAMMY Camp program.
Castaic High School Student Selected for GRAMMY Camp Program
SCV Students Earn California Credit Union College Scholarships
California Credit Union has awarded scholarships to two Santa Clarita Valley students as part of its 2023 College Scholarship Program in recognition of exceptional school and community activities.
SCV Students Earn California Credit Union College Scholarships
CalArts Adds Two New Names to Student Fulbright Recipents
Joining the California Institute of the Arts Fulbright community, Anais Arias-Aragon (Music MFA 2022) and Shirley Ji Young Kim-Ryu (Critical Studies MFA 2021) have been selected for the prestigious United States Student Fulbright program for the 2023-24 cycle.
CalArts Adds Two New Names to Student Fulbright Recipents
Today in SCV History (June 8)
1851 - Newhall prohibitionist Henry Clay Needham born in Kentucky [story]
H.C. Needham
Ocean Water Warning for June 6
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
Ocean Water Warning for June 6
Public Health Receives 14 National Achievement Awards
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health  earned 14 Achievement Awards from the National Association of Counties.
Public Health Receives 14 National Achievement Awards
Wilk Recognizes Santa Clarita Grocery as District 21’s Nonprofit of the Year
In celebration of California Nonprofits Day at the State Capitol, California State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, recognized Bradley Grose and Santa Clarita Grocery as Senate District 21’s Nonprofit of the Year.
Wilk Recognizes Santa Clarita Grocery as District 21’s Nonprofit of the Year
Public Health Releases New Report on Medical Debt in County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has released its first-ever report on medical debt in Los Angeles County detailing the widespread burden of medical debt, affecting more than 1 in 10 residents in the most populated county in the nation.
Public Health Releases New Report on Medical Debt in County
SCVEDC Welcomes New VP of Workforce & Economic Development
The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation is excited to welcome Jey Wagner, Ed.D. as their Vice President of Workforce & Economic Development, after the retirement of Director of Business Assistance, Sue Arellano. 
SCVEDC Welcomes New VP of Workforce & Economic Development
Supervisor Barger Presents $200K Check to New Dental and Wellness Center
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger joined officials from the Northeast Valley Health Corporation to celebrate the grand opening of its new Santa Clarita Valley Dental and Wellness Center.
Supervisor Barger Presents $200K Check to New Dental and Wellness Center
Red Cross: Blood Supply Facing Stress, Donors Needed
The American Red Cross is seeking an increase in donors to help meet the needs of patients after May saw lower than expected donations.  
Red Cross: Blood Supply Facing Stress, Donors Needed
SCV Chamber to Host Black Business Month Celebration
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce today announced its Black Business Council will host a Black Business Month celebration to acknowledge and show appreciation for black-owned businesses across the Santa Clarita Valley.
SCV Chamber to Host Black Business Month Celebration
WalletHub: Santa Clarita Had the Largest Credit Card Debt Increase in Q1 2023
WalletHub released their report on credit card debt, finding Santa Clarita to have the highest increase in debt for the first quarter of 2023. 
WalletHub: Santa Clarita Had the Largest Credit Card Debt Increase in Q1 2023
Today in SCV History (June 7)
1861 - Fort Tejon commander ordered to abandon fort (est. 1854) & transfer garrison to Los Angeles [story]
Fort Tejon
June 12: Kickoff to Santa Clarita’s Summer Reading Program
The school year is ending, which means the Santa Clarita Public Library is ramping up its summer programming. This includes the kickoff of the annual Summer Reading Program which begins June 12.
June 12: Kickoff to Santa Clarita’s Summer Reading Program
Micaiah Scott Returning to TMU as Assistant Coach
Micaiah Scott will continue her career with The Master's University track and field team, but this time as an assistant coach.
Micaiah Scott Returning to TMU as Assistant Coach
SCV-Based Perfect Tux Skyrockets to Shopify’s Top 1%
Perfect Tux, a Santa Clarita based provider of fashion-forward men's formal wear, celebrates its remarkable journey from a local startup to becoming a top 1% Shopify store.
SCV-Based Perfect Tux Skyrockets to Shopify’s Top 1%
Update: Missing Saugus Teen Found
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's detectives need the public's help in locating missing person Maeleen Nicole Canchola.
Update: Missing Saugus Teen Found
COC Fire Tech Students Awarded Edison Scholarships
Twenty-one College of the Canyons fire technology students have received $1,000 scholarships from Edison International to cover tuition, books and school-related fees.
COC Fire Tech Students Awarded Edison Scholarships
Wilk Protects State’s Foster Youth Program Funding from Being Cut
California State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, announced Tuesday his successful effort in protecting $40 million from being cut from California’s Court Appointed Special Advocates program.
Wilk Protects State’s Foster Youth Program Funding from Being Cut
CSUN’s Newest Deans Encourage Communication Throughout University
Two new deans are at the helms of California State University, Northridge’s College of Humanities and College of Health and Human Development — Jeffrey Reeder and Mechelle Best.
CSUN’s Newest Deans Encourage Communication Throughout University
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: