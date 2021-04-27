SCV Water Reschedules Public Hearing on Water Shortage Contingency Plan

SCV Water has moved its Board of Directors virtual public hearings on the Water Shortage Contingency Plan and Ordinance from April 26 to June 9 at 6:30 p.m. The public will have an opportunity to provide public comment during the hearings, which comes after the 30-day public review and comment period that ended on April 12.

The draft plan and ordinance are available online at: yourscvwater.com/wscp.

This plan and ordinance are part of several important planning efforts the agency is undertaking to ensure adequate long-term water quality and supplies for today and tomorrow. The Water Shortage Contingency Plan is a requirement of the California Urban Water Management Planning Act and other applicable laws. This plan will help SCV Water prioritize actions when water shortage conditions occur such because of drought, earthquakes, fires or other catastrophic events. Important components of the plan focus on water conservation and water shortage planning.

The public has been invited to participate in the process to develop the Water Shortage Contingency Plan. The Agency held a public workshop in January that is available to view, along with the presentation and factsheet, at yourscvwater.com/wscp.

