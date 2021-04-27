header image

SCV Water Reschedules Public Hearing on Water Shortage Contingency Plan
| Tuesday, Apr 27, 2021
SCV Water

SCV Water has moved its Board of Directors virtual public hearings on the Water Shortage Contingency Plan and Ordinance from April 26 to June 9 at 6:30 p.m. The public will have an opportunity to provide public comment during the hearings, which comes after the 30-day public review and comment period that ended on April 12.

The draft plan and ordinance are available online at: yourscvwater.com/wscp.

This plan and ordinance are part of several important planning efforts the agency is undertaking to ensure adequate long-term water quality and supplies for today and tomorrow. The Water Shortage Contingency Plan is a requirement of the California Urban Water Management Planning Act and other applicable laws. This plan will help SCV Water prioritize actions when water shortage conditions occur such because of drought, earthquakes, fires or other catastrophic events. Important components of the plan focus on water conservation and water shortage planning.

The public has been invited to participate in the process to develop the Water Shortage Contingency Plan. The Agency held a public workshop in January that is available to view, along with the presentation and factsheet, at yourscvwater.com/wscp.

About SCV Water:
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency (SCV Water) is a full-service regional water agency located in the Santa Clarita Valley. SCV Water provides water service to approximately 74,000 business and residential customers. It was formed on January 1, 2018, when local water suppliers combined into one integrated, regional water provider. More information can be found at www.yourSCVwater.com.

For more information or media inquiries, contact Kathie Martin, SCV Water Communications Manager, at kmartin@scvwa.org.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
City Hosting “Hit the Trail” Community Bike Ride
Bring the whole family together and explore the city of Santa Clarita’s bike trail system on the 2021 Hit the Trail Community Bike Ride on Saturday, May 15, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
City Hosting “Hit the Trail” Community Bike Ride
AltaSea, CSUN Launching Aquaculture Webinar Series
AltaSea at the Port of Los Angeles, in collaboration with Cal State Northridge’s Institute for Sustainability and The Los Angeles Coalition for the Economy & Jobs, announced a series of webinars focused on aquaculture, called “Blue + Green 2021.”
AltaSea, CSUN Launching Aquaculture Webinar Series
SCV Water Reschedules Public Hearing on Water Shortage Contingency Plan
SCV Water has moved its Board of Directors virtual public hearings on the Water Shortage Contingency Plan and Ordinance from April 26 to June 9 at 6:30 p.m.
SCV Water Reschedules Public Hearing on Water Shortage Contingency Plan
Southern California Bancorp Announces Acquisition of Bank of Santa Clarita
Southern California Bancorp, the holding company for Bank of Southern California, N.A., and Bank of Santa Clarita jointly announce the signing of a definitive merger agreement pursuant to which Southern California Bancorp will acquire Bank of Santa Clarita through the merger of Bank of Santa Clarita with and into Bank of Southern California
Southern California Bancorp Announces Acquisition of Bank of Santa Clarita
SCV School Districts Continue Meeting Homeless Students’ Needs
A year of economic instability has exacerbated numerous issues across the Santa Clarita Valley, especially for students identified as homeless.
SCV School Districts Continue Meeting Homeless Students’ Needs
Today in SCV History (April 27)
1971 - Tejon Ranch Co. allows Fire Dept. to torch the historic Hotel Lebec [story]
Lebec Hotel fire
Teen, Local Business Team Up for Free Self-Defense Workshop
West Ranch High School senior Jasmine Johnson has teamed up with Jiyu Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu & Fitness in Castaic to host a free, 90-minute self-defense seminar Saturday for anyone interested.
Teen, Local Business Team Up for Free Self-Defense Workshop
Judge Denies Bid to Delay Order to House LA Homeless
A California federal judge denied a bid by the city and county of Los Angeles to delay an order to house tens of thousands of homeless people by October, but granted a two-month extension of his order to place $1 billion in escrow for housing construction.
Judge Denies Bid to Delay Order to House LA Homeless
California to Lose Seat in U.S. House
California will send one fewer person to the U.S. House of Representatives, the U.S. Census Bureau announced Monday in a statement including U.S. population statistics from the 2020 U.S. Census.
California to Lose Seat in U.S. House
COC Recommends Vaccination in Preparing for Fall Semester
College of the Canyons is not requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for students, faculty and staff for the fall semester, Eric Harnish, the college’s public information officer, told The Signal on Friday.
COC Recommends Vaccination in Preparing for Fall Semester
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Walk-Ins at County-Run Mass Vaccination Sites Extended Through Thursday; 27,674 Total SCV Cases
Los Angeles County Public Health on Monday confirmed four new deaths and 288 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 27,674 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Walk-Ins at County-Run Mass Vaccination Sites Extended Through Thursday; 27,674 Total SCV Cases
Desert Shield/Storm Veterans to be Recognized at Eternal Valley Memorial Day Tribute
The Santa Clarita Valley Memorial Day Committee’s annual Memorial Day tribute ceremony is returning to its in-person format this year at Eternal Valley Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Desert Shield/Storm Veterans to be Recognized at Eternal Valley Memorial Day Tribute
SCV Water’s Virtual Gardening Class to Highlight Irrigation Basics for a Sustainable Landscape
SCV Water will host a free virtual gardening class and Q&A on Saturday, May 1 to help the community learn about irrigation system design and operation basics for a sustainable landscape.
SCV Water’s Virtual Gardening Class to Highlight Irrigation Basics for a Sustainable Landscape
8 Productions Filming This Week in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has reported eight productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley aka "Hollywood North" the week of Monday, April 26 to May 2, 2021.
8 Productions Filming This Week in SCV
CSUN Marine Biologist Receives Prestigious NSF CAREER Award
The National Science Foundation’s Faculty Early Career Development Program awards, known as the CAREER awards, recognize exceptional young scientists who are spearheading projects in their fields and laying the foundation for the next generation of researchers.
CSUN Marine Biologist Receives Prestigious NSF CAREER Award
SCV Groundwater Sustainability Agency Seeks Advisory Committee Members
The Santa Clarita Valley Groundwater Sustainability Agency announced it is seeking qualified candidates for three openings on its Stakeholder Advisory Committee.
SCV Groundwater Sustainability Agency Seeks Advisory Committee Members
May 7: Circle of Hope Invites Community to Drive-In Movie Experience
Santa Clarita community members are invited to attend Circle of Hope's "Starry Night Cinema" drive-in movie experience on Friday, May 7 which will feature the movie "Back to the Future."
May 7: Circle of Hope Invites Community to Drive-In Movie Experience
Today in SCV History (April 26)
1906 - Bobby Batugo, World Champion Mixologist in the 1970s, born in The Philippines [story]
Bobby Batugo
Today in SCV History (April 25)
1906 - Bercaw General Store opens in Surrey (Saugus) [story]
Bercaw Store
Today in SCV History (April 24)
1962 - SCV residents vote to connect to State Water Project, creating Castaic Lake Water Agency (now part of SCV Water) [story]
Castaic Lake
SCV Water in ‘Good Position’ with Drought Conditions Approaching
As California experiences exceptionally dry conditions for a third consecutive year, Santa Clarita Valley Water said the SCV is prepared for a potential drought.
SCV Water in ‘Good Position’ with Drought Conditions Approaching
Council to Consider Seismic Updates for Heritage Junction
The Santa Clarita City Council will consider a request by the Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society on Tuesday to provide $125,000 toward seismic retrofitting for four historic buildings in Heritage Junction Historical Park in Newhall.
Council to Consider Seismic Updates for Heritage Junction
School Day Café will Continue to Distribute Meals Despite Return to Classroom
School Day Café officials announced they will continue to offer meals for students who remain in distance-learning curriculums and expand their meal programs during summer break.
School Day Café will Continue to Distribute Meals Despite Return to Classroom
April 29: California Enterprise Development Authority Teleconference Meeting
The California Enterprise Development Authority (CEDA) will hold a teleconference meeting at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, April 29.
April 29: California Enterprise Development Authority Teleconference Meeting
