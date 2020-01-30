SCV Water Seeking Vendors for Annual Open House

To celebrate California’s Water Awareness month, SCV Water will hold its annual Open House on Saturday, May 9 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in Central Park and at its conservation garden and patio located above the park. This free event is for all SCV residents and provides information and tips on water-saving tools and practices.

This year, SCV Water is inviting local businesses, community groups and environmental agencies to participate in this free public outreach event. Potential vendors should provide products or services that focus on water efficiency, landscape ideas and services, and environmental sustainability.

Previous vendors include the L.A. County Fire Urban Forestry Unit, Aqua-Flo Supply, Ewing Irrigation, home solar vendors, L.A. Smart Gardening, the Sanitation Districts of Los Angeles County, along with local landscape designers and many more. Composting classes and a children’s water conservation show are some of the activities that will be offered, plus free popcorn, frozen lemonade and free face painting. The event typically attracts as many as 1,000 attendees.

If you are interested in becoming an Open House vendor, please email Karen Denkinger, event coordinator, at kdenkinger@scvwa.org with information about your business/organization.

About SCV Water:

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency (SCV Water) is a full-service regional water agency located in the Santa Clarita Valley. SCV Water provides water service to approximately 73,000 business and residential customers. It was formed on January 1, 2018 when local water suppliers combined into one integrated, regional water provider.