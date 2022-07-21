SCV Water Seeks To fill Vacancy on the Board of Directors

SCV Water is accepting applications to apply for appointment to fill a vacancy on the Board of Directors.

The vacancy, created by a recent resignation, is for an elected Director position in Division 3. The position will fill the remaining life of the term, which ends on Jan. 1, 2025, and is subject to public election in Nov. 2024.

Candidates must have their primary residence within Division 3 and be a registered voter. A map of divisions can be viewed on the website.

Applications will be accepted until 4 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4. They can be submitted in person or by mail to SCV Water, 27234 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350, to the attention of the Board Secretary.

Applications can also be emailed to ajacobs@scvwa.org. Those who choose to mail the application should be sure to allow time for delivery by the deadline.

Applications received after 4 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4, will not be accepted.

The SCV Water Board of Directors will review applications and intends to interview finalists and select someone to fill the vacancy at a regular Board meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 16, at 6 p.m. The individual selected will be sworn in shortly thereafter, followed by a ceremonial swearing in at the Sept. 6, regular Board meeting.

The application, as well as additional information about the Agency, including its strategic plan, budget, Urban Water Management Plan and other such documents, may be found on the Agency’s website.

