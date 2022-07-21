header image

Today in
S.C.V. History
July 24
1864 - Walker/Reynier family patriarch Jean Joseph Reynier, then 15, arrives in Sand Canyon from France; eventually homesteads 1,200 acres [story]
Joseph Reynier
SCV Water Seeks To fill Vacancy on the Board of Directors
Wednesday, Jul 20, 2022
Water drop


SCV Water is accepting applications to apply for appointment to fill a vacancy on the Board of Directors.

The vacancy, created by a recent resignation, is for an elected Director position in Division 3. The position will fill the remaining life of the term, which ends on Jan. 1, 2025, and is subject to public election in Nov. 2024.

Candidates must have their primary residence within Division 3 and be a registered voter. A map of divisions can be viewed on the website.

Applications will be accepted until 4 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4. They can be submitted in person or by mail to SCV Water, 27234 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350, to the attention of the Board Secretary.

Applications can also be emailed to ajacobs@scvwa.org. Those who choose to mail the application should be sure to allow time for delivery by the deadline.

Applications received after 4 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4, will not be accepted.

The SCV Water Board of Directors will review applications and intends to interview finalists and select someone to fill the vacancy at a regular Board meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 16, at 6 p.m.  The individual selected will be sworn in shortly thereafter, followed by a ceremonial swearing in at the Sept. 6, regular Board meeting.

The application, as well as additional information about the Agency, including its strategic plan, budget, Urban Water Management Plan and other such documents, may be found on the Agency’s website.
July 22-24: L.A. County Animal Care and Control Celebrates National Pet Adoption Weekend
Saturday, Jul 23, 2022
July 22-24: L.A. County Animal Care and Control Celebrates National Pet Adoption Weekend
The County of Los Angeles Department of Animal Care and Control, a national leader in animal shelter management, was recognized in June 2022 by Best Friends Animal Society as ranking 10th out of 100 shelters nationally for improving its lifesaving of animals.
FULL STORY...
Friday COVID Update: County Sees 8,091 New Cases, 241 in SCV
Friday, Jul 22, 2022
Friday COVID Update: County Sees 8,091 New Cases, 241 in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 20 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 8,091 new cases countywide and 241 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...
Assistant Principals Approved by William S. Hart School District Board
Friday, Jul 22, 2022
Assistant Principals Approved by William S. Hart School District Board
The Governing Board unanimously approved the appointment of Lori Gambero and Jenny Plugge as new assistant principals.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
