SCV Water Springs Forward with March Gardening Classes
| Thursday, Feb 27, 2020
SCV Water's Spring Gardening Classes

March is all about spring. We “spring” forward with daylight savings time March 8, and the first day of spring is March 19. March is also a great month to start thinking about preparing your landscape so it will blossom. Let SCV Water help you get started with our free March class offerings.

Not sure what plants to use in your landscape? We’ve taken out the guess work by identifying the top 30 plants that look beautiful and grow well in the SCV. Join us Thursday, March 19 from 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. to learn about the Top 30 Plants for the SCV. They’ll make a great addition to your landscape. Participants will leave with a full-color plant guide and (hopefully) a few new favorite plants.

Ready to reimagine your landscape? Start with a plan! Join us Saturday, March 21 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. for our class: Planning Your Landscape Project: Design to Construction. Participants will learn the components needed to develop a project scope, and create your own landscape design and budget.

All classes are held at SCV Water, located at 27234 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita.

To register, and to see a complete list of classes for 2019, visit www.yourSCVwater.com or call (661) 513-1230 and sign up.

The instructor for the Thursday, March 19 class is John Windsor. John is a Certified Arborist and a California Certified Nurseryman. He has been a Horticultural Advisor in the Santa Clarita Valley for the last 21 years. John has a teaching credential in Horticulture and teaches gardening and landscape classes at the local Adult School, and the Santa Clarita Department of Parks and Recreation.

The instructor for the Saturday, March 21 class is Tim Wheeler. Tim has degrees in both
Horticulture Science and Park Administration. He has been in the Green Industry for over 25 years. During that time, he has specialized in landscape management, landscape education, and water conservation. Tim has held a number of certifications and licenses including Certified Arborist, Water Use Efficiency Practitioner, and Certified Landscape Water Auditor.

Note: Instructors may change without notice.

SCV Water’s mission is to provide responsible water stewardship to ensure the Santa Clarita Valley has reliable supplies of high quality water at a reasonable cost.

For more information, contact Event Coordinator Karen Denkinger at kdenkinger@scvwa.org or call (661) 513-1230.
