SCV Water Sues PFAS Makers Over Toxic Chemicals in Local Water

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency has filed a lawsuit against 3M Company, Chemours, DuPont and several other companies for their roles in introducing toxic chemicals into the local water supply.

The lawsuit alleges the agency’s water has been contaminated by PFAS chemicals that were discharged into the environment by-products manufactured by these defendants.

SCV Water joins a long list of other public water providers also impacted by the makers of PFAS chemicals. These water providers have had their cases consolidated in the United States District Court for the District of South Carolina as part of a Multi-District Litigation. As part of that process, SCV Water was able to file suit directly into the MDL.

For decades, 3M, Chemours, DuPont and other defendants have manufactured chemicals called perfluoroalkyl substances or PFASs that are used to make a variety of products, such as non-stick cookware, food wrappers and some firefighting foams.

The companies have known for decades that PFAS are toxic chemicals, but continued to knowingly manufacture, market, and sell these products without providing a warning of the hazards to human health and the environment.

The lawsuit seeks compensation for the costs and damages related to PFAS contamination, including the investigation, monitoring, treatment, testing, remediation, removal, and disposal of PFAS; and the costs associated with obtaining additional water supplies.

“SCV Water is seeking recovery of the ongoing damages and losses these companies have caused to our water supply,” said Matt Stone, general manager. “We have taken immediate steps including testing all wells on a quarterly basis and removing a number of impacted wells from service. Our first PFAS treatment facility opened this month, with several more under planning or design. Protecting our community’s water supply will come at a significant cost, and now it’s time to hold the appropriate parties responsible.”

SCV Water has been proactive in its efforts to combat PFAS contamination, as reflected by the recent opening of a treatment facility at Hart Fields. The history of PFAS in the Santa Clarita Valley, as well as the work being done to manage it, can be found at www.yourSCVwater.com/PFAS.

The hiring of legal counsel and the filing of this toxic chemicals lawsuit is the next step in the recovery of costs for remediation of this problem. SCV Water is represented by the nationally recognized attorneys from Baron & Budd, P.C. and Cossich Sumich Parsiola & Taylor, LLC.

According to Scott Summy, a shareholder from the law firm of Baron & Budd, P.C., “[t]hese are important cases because they are focused on the manufacturers who knew their products were toxic and did not breakdown in the environment. They sold their products anyway. As a result, many water providers have to now deal with the resulting problems. These cases are intended to shift some of the responsibility for paying for the costs of dealing with these contaminants away from the ratepayers and onto the responsible parties.”

About SCV Water

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency (SCV Water) is a full-service regional water agency located in the Santa Clarita Valley. SCV Water provides water service to approximately 74,000 business and residential customers. It was formed on January 1, 2018, when local water

suppliers combined into one integrated, regional water provider. More information can be found at www.yourSCVwater.com.