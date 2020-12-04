SCV Water Takes On Proper Soils, Fertilizers at Next Virtual Gardening Class

Are your plants growing slower than you would like? Feeling a little frustrated? The health of your plants depends on the soil they’re planted in and the fertilizer you use to help them grow.

To improve your “green thumb” potential, learn about soils found in the SCV, which one you have in your yard, and the best fertilizers for your landscape. Join SCV Water virtually on Saturday, Dec. 5, from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m., to learn about managing soils and fertilizers in the SCV.

What to Expect

SCV Water will host one virtual class per month on a Saturday starting at 9:00 a.m. Additionally, our instructor will still supply the same great content but in more condensed format. Classes will focus on the topic for 45 minutes to one hour, followed by a question-and- answer session at the end.

All presentations are recorded and available for viewing on our website one week after the live class. Participants will also be able to download the presentation.

To register for the class visit yourSCVwater.com/gardening-classes or call (661) 513-1230 and sign up.

Stay tuned for our 2021 Virtual Gardening Class lineup! In the meantime, you can visit our website and replay previous online classes or learn more about our instructors.

The instructor for the Saturday, Dec. 5, class is John Windsor. John is a Certified Arborist and a California Certified Nurseryman. He has been a Horticultural Advisor in the Santa Clarita Valley for the past 20+ years. He has a teaching credential in Horticulture and teaches gardening and landscape class at the local Adult School, and the Santa Clarita Department of Parks and Recreation.

For more information, contact Event Coordinator Karen Denkinger, at Kdenkinger@scvwa.org or (661) 513-1230.