SCV Water to Kick Off Pipeline Replacement Program April 5

Uploaded: , Wednesday, Mar 31, 2021

By Press Release

SCV Water will kick off its multi-year pipeline replacement program on April 5, replacing a 1,500-foot section of 14” diameter PVC pipeline with 14” ductile iron pipeline along Decoro Drive, between Bidwell and Blueridge Drive.

Construction will take place from approximately April through June 2021 between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

“This proactive measure ensures our water system remains reliable, helps reduce damage from future breaks as well as minimizes interrupted water service, traffic delays, and lost water,” said SCV Water’s Assistant General Manager Steve Cole. “We are making every effort to minimize construction impacts for our community, and we’ll be communicating next steps throughout this project.”

Originally planned for October 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic created delays in the delivery of the pipeline material, as well as delays in the planning and design process. As a result, the project start date now coincides with the April 5 return-to-campus hybrid schedule by Arroyo Seco Junior High students.

“We will stay in contact with Arroyo Seco’s team to relay important construction information as needed,” Cole said.

During pipeline replacement, at least one lane of traffic will remain open, along with the sidewalks and bike lane, ensuring there is always thru-traffic access in both directions on Decoro Drive. Motorists traveling on Decoro Drive should allow additional travel time during the project construction dates.

What to Expect During Construction

* Project supplies and equipment may be visible from the road

* Construction vehicles will be visible and in use

* No water shutdowns are planned during this project

History of Pipeline Breaks

Over the years, 19 mainline breaks of 14” and 16” diameter PVC pipeline have occurred in SCV Water’s Valencia service division, with nearly half of those since 2018. In the last year, four large mainline breaks happened along a stretch of Decoro Drive between Bidwell Lane and Vista Delgado Drive, causing significant damage to the roadway and resulting in costly repairs.

Types of Pipes

SCV Water’s system encompasses more than 900 miles of pipeline ranging from 4” to 102” in diameter. The pipeline materials used include PVC, steel, and ductile iron, each with a different expected operating life. Sometimes pipelines need replacing sooner, while other times they may last much longer.

Typically, PVC pipelines fail due to installation issues, damaged pipe, or the long-term effects of high water pressure. The large-diameter PVC pipes identified will be replaced with longer-lasting ductile iron piping.

In-House Effectiveness

SCV Water has already identified the more vulnerable parts of the system and will budget about $1.5 million per year for pipeline replacement projects.

“As a regional water agency, we will be able to complete pipeline repairs and replacements such as this one using our own staff, which will keep construction costs as low as possible,” said Keith Abercrombie, chief operating officer. “Only the paving will need to be contracted out.”

Next Steps

SCV Water has identified several areas to target for PVC pipe replacement during the next two years:

* Dickason Drive and Smyth Drive

* Newhall Ranch Road and Bouquet Canyon Road

* Newhall Ranch Road and Dickason Drive

* Valencia Marketplace

About SCV Water

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency (SCV Water) is a full-service regional water agency located in the Santa Clarita Valley. SCV Water provides water service to approximately 74,000 business and residential customers. It was formed on January 1, 2018, when local water suppliers combined into one integrated, regional water provider. More information can be found at www.yourSCVwater.com.

