SCV Water Virtual Open House Now Available Online

Even though we’re all staying safer at home, and unable to gather in-person this year, SCV Water is still celebrating California Water Awareness Month with a Virtual Open House.

Join us during the month of May, by visiting yourSCVwater.com/open-house any time you want from the comfort and safety of your own home.

We’re offering some virtual ways for you to learn more about water, including tips, tools and best practices to save water, as well as some landscaping resources.

We’ll also showcase some of our amazing partners. Watch for content from the city of Santa Clarita, L.A. County Vector Control, local landscape designers and more.

Previous Open House Celebrations

For the past 25 years, SCV Water (and previously, Castaic Lake Water Agency) has invited our customers to learn more about your water and the people behind it at an annual Open House. Last year more than 1,500 people joined us at Central Park and at our Rio Vista Water Treatment Plant.

About SCV Water:

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency (SCV Water) is a full-service regional water agency located in the Santa Clarita Valley. SCV Water provides water service to approximately 74,000 business and residential customers. It was formed on January 1, 2018 when local water suppliers combined into one integrated, regional water provider.

More information can be found at www.YourSCVwater.com

For more information, contact Kathie Martin, public information officer for SCV Water at kmartin@scvwa.org, or (661) 513-1265. You may also visit www.YourSCVwater.com.