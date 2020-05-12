[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
66°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
May 12
1958 - Juvenile probation Camp Joseph Scott opens at site of former New Era School in Bouquet Canyon [story]
Sheriff Lee Baca
SCV Water Virtual Open House Now Available Online
| Tuesday, May 12, 2020
SCV Water Open House

Even though we’re all staying safer at home, and unable to gather in-person this year, SCV Water is still celebrating California Water Awareness Month with a Virtual Open House.

Join us during the month of May, by visiting yourSCVwater.com/open-house any time you want from the comfort and safety of your own home.

We’re offering some virtual ways for you to learn more about water, including tips, tools and best practices to save water, as well as some landscaping resources.

We’ll also showcase some of our amazing partners. Watch for content from the city of Santa Clarita, L.A. County Vector Control, local landscape designers and more.

Previous Open House Celebrations
For the past 25 years, SCV Water (and previously, Castaic Lake Water Agency) has invited our customers to learn more about your water and the people behind it at an annual Open House. Last year more than 1,500 people joined us at Central Park and at our Rio Vista Water Treatment Plant.

About SCV Water:
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency (SCV Water) is a full-service regional water agency located in the Santa Clarita Valley. SCV Water provides water service to approximately 74,000 business and residential customers. It was formed on January 1, 2018 when local water suppliers combined into one integrated, regional water provider.

More information can be found at www.YourSCVwater.com
For more information, contact Kathie Martin, public information officer for SCV Water at kmartin@scvwa.org, or (661) 513-1265. You may also visit www.YourSCVwater.com.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL BUSINESS LINKS
LOCAL BUSINESS HEADLINES
05-12-2020 SCV Water Virtual Open House Now Available Online
05-12-2020 SCV Businesses Discuss Their New Normal
05-11-2020 Needham Ranch Phase 1 Land Sales Complete; Phase 2 to Begin
05-11-2020 SCV Business Leaders to Buy Lunch, Coffee for Henry Mayo Healthcare Heroes
05-10-2020 FDA: Collect Saliva at Home, Mail It In to Get Tested
> FULL BUSINESS ARCHIVE
FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
05-11-2020 Appeals Court Rules for Valencia Developer Over SCOPE
04-27-2020 Bank of Santa Clarita’s Earnings Growth Continues
03-23-2020 Valencia Developer FivePoint Posts Pre-COVID19 Earnings
> MORE FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
MARKETS & METALS
error : cannot receive stock quote information
CURRENCY CONVERTER
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
County’s Lone All-Girls Probation Camp in Santa Clarita Temporarily Closed
The Los Angeles County Probation Department has temporarily closed Camp Joseph Scott in Santa Clarita, the only Probation facility exclusively housing girls, due to the declining population of youth assigned to probation camps in Los Angeles County.
County’s Lone All-Girls Probation Camp in Santa Clarita Temporarily Closed
California Community Colleges Sue Betsy DeVos Over Federal Emergency Financial Aid
(CN) — U.S. Department of Education restrictions on community college pandemic aid violate the Constitution and would block help to more than half of California’s 1.5 million students, including many who need assistance the most, several community college districts said in a federal lawsuit Monday.
California Community Colleges Sue Betsy DeVos Over Federal Emergency Financial Aid
SCV Water Virtual Open House Now Available Online
Even though we’re all staying safer at home, and unable to gather in-person this year, SCV Water is still celebrating California Water Awareness Month with a Virtual Open House.
SCV Water Virtual Open House Now Available Online
SCV Businesses Discuss Their New Normal
As some businesses in the Santa Clarita Valley are wrapping up their first weekend open in nearly two months, others are reflecting on what has become their new normal.
SCV Businesses Discuss Their New Normal
Today in SCV History (May 12)
1958 - Juvenile probation Camp Joseph Scott opens at site of former New Era School in Bouquet Canyon [story]
Sheriff Lee Baca
May 13: Free ‘New Heights’ Home Recording Workshop
The city of Santa Clarita's "New Heights" artist development series will virtually present a free home recording workshop on Wednesday, May 13 at 7 p.m.
May 13: Free ‘New Heights’ Home Recording Workshop
L.A. County Sneek Peek: Phase I of Planned Beach Re-Opening
The first phase of planned beach re-openings in Los Angeles County could begin as soon as this Wednesday, May 13, county officials said Monday.
L.A. County Sneek Peek: Phase I of Planned Beach Re-Opening
LASD Sheriff Uncovers Inmate Plot to Spread COVID-19 in Jail
Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva in a news conference Monday alleged that Pitchess Detention Center inmates are purposefully infecting themselves with COVID-19.
LASD Sheriff Uncovers Inmate Plot to Spread COVID-19 in Jail
California Monday: 67,939 Cases, 2,770 Deaths
California has had 67,939 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2,770 deaths caused by the disease to date, the state’s Department of Public Health announced Monday.
California Monday: 67,939 Cases, 2,770 Deaths
Boys & Girls Club Honors 2020 Youth of the Year Nominees, Winner
The Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley honored its 2020 Youth of the Year nominees and winner during a recent Zoom! call.
Boys & Girls Club Honors 2020 Youth of the Year Nominees, Winner
Needham Ranch Phase 1 Land Sales Complete; Phase 2 to Begin
Trammell Crow Company and Clarion Partners, LLC announced Monday that they have closed escrow on the remaining 137-acre portion of land for The Center at Needham Ranch in Santa Clarita.
Needham Ranch Phase 1 Land Sales Complete; Phase 2 to Begin
L.A. County Monday: 32,258 Cases; 745 in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday confirmed 591 new cases of COVID-19 and 39 new deaths, with 745 cases reported to date in the Santa Clarita Valley.
L.A. County Monday: 32,258 Cases; 745 in SCV
Phone Tag | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
There are still some seniors whose only form of communication is a phone line, and generally, they do not do well maintaining a current phone book.
Phone Tag | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
May 15: Donations Day at RE/MAX of Valencia for Child and Family Center
To aid Santa Clarita Valley families who have been impacted severely by the COVID-19 pandemic, residents may drop off donations of food and necessities for the Child and Family Center at the RE/MAX of Valencia office on Friday, May 15, from noon to 3 p.m.
May 15: Donations Day at RE/MAX of Valencia for Child and Family Center
Appeals Court Rules for Valencia Developer Over SCOPE
The developer of the Valencia expansion west of Interstate 5 won’t have to redo its water supply or greenhouse gas analyses, an appellate panel has ruled.
Appeals Court Rules for Valencia Developer Over SCOPE
Western States Pact Asks U.S. Congress for $1 Trillion for Relief, Recovery
In a letter to Congressional leadership Monday, governors and legislative leaders from five western states requested $1 trillion in direct and flexible relief to states and local governments in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Western States Pact Asks U.S. Congress for $1 Trillion for Relief, Recovery
Pandemic Impacting High Profile 25th Congressional District Race
The May 12 special election for California’s 25th Congressional District lacks a clear front-runner as voters in the swing district north of Los Angeles consider which party receives the praise, or blame, for recovery efforts during an economic downturn fueled by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pandemic Impacting High Profile 25th Congressional District Race
Lancaster Voting Center Available for May 12 Special General Election
An in-person voting center is available in Lancaster for citizens to cast their ballots in Tuesday's Congressional District 25 Special General Election, Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk (RR/CC) Dean C. Logan announced.
Lancaster Voting Center Available for May 12 Special General Election
SCV Business Leaders to Buy Lunch, Coffee for Henry Mayo Healthcare Heroes
Four Santa Clarita Valley business leaders will show their gratitude for the front-line healthcare heroes at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital by picking up the tab for lunch on Tuesday, May 12, and providing free coffee all day Thursday, May 14 – National Hospital Day.
SCV Business Leaders to Buy Lunch, Coffee for Henry Mayo Healthcare Heroes
May 15: SOS Theatre Fest to Zoom! ‘War of the Worlds’
SOS (Stage on Screen), the Santa Clarita Valley's live online theatre festival, will present "The War of the Worlds: The 1938 Radio Script" based on the novel by H.G. Wells on Zoom! on Friday, May 15, starting at 7 p.m.
May 15: SOS Theatre Fest to Zoom! ‘War of the Worlds’
Scientists Discover Possible Reason Men Are More Prone to COVID-19 Infection
Higher concentrations of a key enzyme found in men’s blood could explain why men are more vulnerable to COVID-19 infection than women, according to results of a large study published Sunday.
Scientists Discover Possible Reason Men Are More Prone to COVID-19 Infection
Today in SCV History (May 11)
1920 - Warrant issued for actor Tom Mix to appear in Newhall Judge J.F. Powell's courtroom on reckless driving charge [story]
Tom Mix
Bella Vida Warriors Step Up | Commentary by Kevin MacDonald
Hundreds of local seniors are served lunch daily at Bella Vida's new drive-thru service, and SCV Senior Center staff and volunteers have nearly doubled the number of home-delivered meals.
Bella Vida Warriors Step Up | Commentary by Kevin MacDonald
FDA: Collect Saliva at Home, Mail It In to Get Tested
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday authorized the first diagnostic test with the option of using home-collected saliva samples for COVID-19 testing.
FDA: Collect Saliva at Home, Mail It In to Get Tested
%d bloggers like this: