SCV Water Well V201 Public Comment Period, Public Meeting

The California State Water Resources Control Board Division of Drinking Water and the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency invite the SCV community to participate in a public comment period and upcoming virtual meeting regarding Well V201, located near Valencia Boulevard and Citrus Street in Santa Clarita.

The comment period and meeting provide opportunities to learn more about the amendment of a drinking water supply permit that would allow SCV Water to serve drinking water from Well V201, which has been offline since 2010 due to the presence of perchlorate and volatile organic compounds (VOCs), using a new treatment system installed at the well site.

The permit amendment allows SCV Water to use state-of-the-art ion exchange and granular activated carbon treatment to remove perchlorate and VOCs from the groundwater pumped at Well V201 and restore approximately 2,000 gallons per minute of water to SCV Water’s supply. This is enough water to serve nearly 6,400 families in Santa Clarita each year.

Members of the public are invited to attend an upcoming online public meeting for additional information.

Online Public Meeting:

Monday, Dec. 1, at 4 p.m.

Online via Zoom

Register for the meeting at https://scvwa.zoomgov.com/webinar/register/WN_RfS4pv9nSi-sRz_T569pfg.

Public Comment Period:

Nov. 7 to Dec. 6, 2025

SCV Water ratepayers are invited to review and comment on documents related to the Division of Drinking Water’s issuance of a Drinking Water Supply Permit. Project documents are available on the SCV Water website at yourSCVwater.com/your-water/groundwater-restoration. A hard copy of related documents will be made available upon request.

Members of the public may submit a public comment regarding the Well V201 permit amendment or request a hard copy to review to Communications Manager Kevin Strauss via email at kstrauss@scvwa.org until 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 6.

All public comment will be addressed in writing following the 30-day comment period.

Like this: Like Loading...