Santa Clarita CA
October 12
1915 - Name of Surrey post office & town changed (back) to Saugus [story]
SCV Water Wins Third WaterSense Excellence Award
| Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022
Water drop


SCV Water has been recognized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency as a 2022 WaterSense Excellence Award winner for its Multifamily Apartment Program, a data-driven program developed to improve water efficiency in multifamily housing in Santa Clarita Valley.

“It is an honor to win our third WaterSense Excellence Award,” said Sustainability Manager Matt Dickens. “We have established great relationships with local property management companies that see the benefits of conserving water and are willing to install WaterSense-labeled products to help reduce their properties’ water use.”

In recognition of their commitment to promoting WaterSense and water efficiency in 2021, SCV Water was honored during the WaterSmart Innovations Conference and Exposition in Las Vegas, along with 33 other awardees – utilities, manufacturers, builders, retailers, and other organizations that partner with WaterSense to promote water-efficient products, homes, and programs.

“Throughout 2021, our award-winning partners helped people protect this precious resource by promoting WaterSense-labeled products and water-efficient behaviors,” said Veronica Blette, Chief, WaterSense Branch. “Saving water is particularly critical in areas impacted by drought, but is also a path to helping consumers stretch dollars by reducing their water and energy bills.”

The Multifamily Apartment Program started in 2018 and continued in 2021, using the EPA’s Portfolio Manager Water Score tool. SCV Water collected water use and property data on approximately 90% of the multifamily complexes in Santa Clarita Valley to generate a water score for each property. The water score and the overall volume of water used at each property were used to identify those properties and customers where the most water savings could be achieved.

“The Water Score tool has allowed us to engage with property owners and show them the data we collected on their water use to identify key areas for them to focus on for greater water savings,” said Julia Grothe, water conservation specialist at SCV Water. “Property managers we have
worked with are happy to see how much water is being saved, and to see the lower water bills that result.”

Using meter data, SCV Water staff verified that approximately 82 million gallons were conserved in 2021 as a result of the device retrofits, toilet installations, and leak repairs, and has confirmed that over 178 million gallons have been saved since the implementation of Phases I, II, and III of the Multifamily Apartment Program.
Children’s Bureau Offering Virtual Orientations to Learn About Foster Parenting
Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022
Children’s Bureau Offering Virtual Orientations to Learn About Foster Parenting
Foster parenting is a meaningful way to provide children at-risk with safe, nurturing support and resources to thrive.
FULL STORY...
DMV Encourages Californians to Change to a REAL ID With Changing of Seasons
Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022
DMV Encourages Californians to Change to a REAL ID With Changing of Seasons
More than 14.3 million Californians now have a REAL ID as the federal enforcement date of May 3, 2023, approaches, according to Department of Motor Vehicles data. This is a 234,116 increase from the previous month.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Six SUSD Schools Recognized for Their Dedication to Health
Six elementary schools  across the Saugus Union School District are among the 406 schools nationwide to be named as America’s Healthiest Schools for the 2021-2022 school year.
Six SUSD Schools Recognized for Their Dedication to Health
Construction Underway on Final Phase of Center at Needham Ranch
A joint venture between Trammell Crow Company, a global real estate developer, and leading real estate investment manager Clarion Partners announced that vertical construction on the final subphase of development at the Center at Needham Ranch in Santa Clarita is underway.
Construction Underway on Final Phase of Center at Needham Ranch
State Superintendent Launches Webinar Series Helping Schools Target Billions in State Funding
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond hosted the first in what will be a series of virtual webinars on Oct. 11 to update local educational agencies, including district and charter school administrators and classroom educators, on learning acceleration and ways schools are using billions of dollars in state funding to successfully address the learning loss from the pandemic.
State Superintendent Launches Webinar Series Helping Schools Target Billions in State Funding
City of Santa Clarita Communications Team Wins State, National Awards
From special events to branding to social media, the city of Santa Clarita’s Communications division produced outreach materials and implemented public information campaigns that were among the nation’s best in 2021.
City of Santa Clarita Communications Team Wins State, National Awards
Marcia Mayeda: “Cats and Consequences”
Like most people who work in animal welfare, there have been animals I have come across in my career who have left lasting impressions on me. I still think about them decades later, sometimes with happiness and sometimes with regret.
Marcia Mayeda: “Cats and Consequences”
CSUN Named 2022 HSI Leader by Fulbright Program
California State University, Northridge has been named a Fulbright HSI Leader for the second year in a row by the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs.
CSUN Named 2022 HSI Leader by Fulbright Program
Santa Clarita Students Win Local, National Arts Awards
Santa Clarita Sister Cities, in partnership with the City of Santa Clarita, is proud to announce the six local students who won individual awards, as well as spotlight three individuals who received national recognition in the 2022 Young Artists and Authors Showcase that was held by Sister Cities International in Washington, D.C. earlier this year.
Santa Clarita Students Win Local, National Arts Awards
Children’s Bureau Offering Virtual Orientations to Learn About Foster Parenting
Foster parenting is a meaningful way to provide children at-risk with safe, nurturing support and resources to thrive.
Children’s Bureau Offering Virtual Orientations to Learn About Foster Parenting
DMV Encourages Californians to Change to a REAL ID With Changing of Seasons
More than 14.3 million Californians now have a REAL ID as the federal enforcement date of May 3, 2023, approaches, according to Department of Motor Vehicles data. This is a 234,116 increase from the previous month.
DMV Encourages Californians to Change to a REAL ID With Changing of Seasons
New UV Sanitation System Installed Aboard Santa Clarita Transit Buses
New UV Sanitation System Installed Aboard Santa Clarita Transit Buses
New UV Sanitation System Installed Aboard Santa Clarita Transit Buses
Today in SCV History (Oct. 12)
1915 - Name of Surrey post office & town changed (back) to Saugus [story]
Surrey Inn
VIA Announces 2022 VIA Awards Nominees
The Valley Industry Association is pleased to announce the nominees for the 2022 VIA Awards.
VIA Announces 2022 VIA Awards Nominees
New Podcast Chronicles Saugus High Band’s Journey to Washington, D.C.
The Saugus High School Marching Centurions are making their way to Washington, D.C., for Memorial Day, but the journey so far has been a bit bumpy.
New Podcast Chronicles Saugus High Band’s Journey to Washington, D.C.
Saugus High Girls Basketball Program Holding Fundraising Campaign
The Saugus High School Girls Basketball program is conducting a 2022 Basketball Fundraiser Challenge to help generate financial support for its teams.
Saugus High Girls Basketball Program Holding Fundraising Campaign
Mustangs Break Records at Pepperdine Rodinoff Invitational
Two days of races in Malibu proved to be some of the best swimming The Master's University teams have ever had.
Mustangs Break Records at Pepperdine Rodinoff Invitational
‘Endangered Fossils’ Sculpture Now at West Creek Park
Santa Clarita residents have a new temporary public art piece to enjoy following the recent installation of “Endangered Fossils,” which is the latest sculpture to join the city of Santa Clarita’s Public Art collection.
‘Endangered Fossils’ Sculpture Now at West Creek Park
Nov. 6: Sierra Hillbillies Hosting Dance to Honor Veterans
The Sierra Hillbillies Square Dance Club will honor all who have served our nation and dance to caller Mike Kellogg at the Valencia United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall Sunday, Nov. 6
Nov. 6: Sierra Hillbillies Hosting Dance to Honor Veterans
NAACP SCV Chapter Releases Statement Addressing Thin Blue Line Flag
Despite misleading reports, the Thin Blue Line flag doesn’t have a long tradition at Saugus High School football games – it was first taken on the field on Aug. 26 of this year, leading to parents raising concerns.
NAACP SCV Chapter Releases Statement Addressing Thin Blue Line Flag
New SCV Sheriff’s Station Seeks Images of Community Policing by Deputies
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station is quickly approaching a complete year of operating out of the new station in Golden Valley.
New SCV Sheriff’s Station Seeks Images of Community Policing by Deputies
City in Need of Santa Clarita Halloween Event Volunteers
Volunteers are needed for two Halloween-themed events in the city of Santa Clarita Oct. 22 and Oct. 28. Volunteers must preregister.
City in Need of Santa Clarita Halloween Event Volunteers
Oct. 29: DEA National Drug Take Back Day
On Saturday, Oct. 29, the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station J-Team deputies will be taking part in the “DEA National Drug Take Back Day” between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of the SCV Sheriff’s Station, 26201 Golden Valley Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
Oct. 29: DEA National Drug Take Back Day
Tuesday COVID Roundup: Two Additional SCV Deaths; 85 New Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday two additional deaths from COVID-19 and 85 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley over the weekend, with a total of 32 deaths and 3,076 new cases countywide.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: Two Additional SCV Deaths; 85 New Cases
Today in SCV History (Oct. 11)
1885 - Birth of Hortense Reynier, future bride of Placerita Canyon pioneer Frank Walker [story]
Hortense Walker
SCVNews.com
