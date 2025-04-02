SCV Water Wins Three Awards For Communications Initiatives in 2024

In recognition of its outstanding achievements and innovations in public information and communications, SCV Water received three prestigious awards from the California Association of Public Information Officials at an awards luncheon on April 2, 2025.

In addition to the Awards of Distinction for SCV Water’s Strategic Plan and its Lunch & Learn employee development program, the Agency received an EPIC award for its Water Champions business efficiency program, winning the top prize in its category.

CAPIO’s EPIC awards program recognizes the most creative and effective efforts in the areas of communication and marketing campaigns, newsletter production, photography, special events, writing, website development, and video production. More than 500 awards applications were submitted by CAPIO member organizations, which include city and county governments, special districts, water agencies and other public entities throughout California.

SCV Water received the awards for projects completed in 2024, including:

-Water Champions – Communications or Marketing Plans/Campaigns

-Lunch & Learn – Dollar Stretcher

-SCV Water’s Strategic Plan – Graphic Design Online

CAPIO is the leading statewide organization dedicated to advancing public sector communicators across all levels of government. EPIC awards and Awards of Distinction are determined by judges from the Texas Association of Municipal Information Officers (TAMIO), a CAPIO sister organization.

