header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
April 2
1910 - Filming of D.W. Griffith's "Ramona" with Mary Pickford - first known movie shot in SCV - wraps after 2 days at Rancho Camulos [story]
Ramona Movie
SCV Water Wins Three Awards For Communications Initiatives in 2024
| Wednesday, Apr 2, 2025
Water drop


In recognition of its outstanding achievements and innovations in public information and communications, SCV Water received three prestigious awards from the California Association of Public Information Officials at an awards luncheon on April 2, 2025.

In addition to the Awards of Distinction for SCV Water’s Strategic Plan and its Lunch & Learn employee development program, the Agency received an EPIC award for its Water Champions business efficiency program, winning the top prize in its category.

CAPIO’s EPIC awards program recognizes the most creative and effective efforts in the areas of communication and marketing campaigns, newsletter production, photography, special events, writing, website development, and video production. More than 500 awards applications were submitted by CAPIO member organizations, which include city and county governments, special districts, water agencies and other public entities throughout California.

SCV Water received the awards for projects completed in 2024, including:

-Water Champions – Communications or Marketing Plans/Campaigns

-Lunch & Learn – Dollar Stretcher

-SCV Water’s Strategic Plan – Graphic Design Online

CAPIO is the leading statewide organization dedicated to advancing public sector communicators across all levels of government. EPIC awards and Awards of Distinction are determined by judges from the Texas Association of Municipal Information Officers (TAMIO), a CAPIO sister organization.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL BUSINESS LINKS
LOCAL BUSINESS HEADLINES
04-02-2025 SCV Water Wins Three Awards For Communications Initiatives in 2024
04-02-2025 SCV Water Board of Directors Approves Rate Changes
04-01-2025 Henry Mayo CEO Appointed to Hospital Association of Southern California Board
03-31-2025 SCV Water Launches Videos Promoting Smart Irrigation Controllers
03-29-2025 ‘Superman’ at Six Flags Magic Mountain Permanently Grounded
> FULL BUSINESS ARCHIVE
FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
12-30-2024 Jan. 9: Introduction to Government Business Certifications Webinar
05-29-2020 Donaldson Co. Declares Cash Dividend
05-11-2020 Appeals Court Rules for Valencia Developer Over SCOPE
> MORE FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
MARKETS & METALS
CURRENCY CONVERTER
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Statewide Maximum Enforcement Period Launches Month-long Effort to Curb Driving Behaviors
April is National Distracted Driving Awareness Month, a nationwide initiative that highlights the dangers of distracted driving and promotes safer driving habits.
Statewide Maximum Enforcement Period Launches Month-long Effort to Curb Driving Behaviors
Ken Striplin | A Library Without Walls for a City Without Limits
One of the things that makes the city of Santa Clarita such a great place to live, work and play, is the wide range of amenities we offer our community.
Ken Striplin | A Library Without Walls for a City Without Limits
Los Angeles Department of Health Services Releases 2024 Annual Report Underscores Year of Growth, Innovation and World Class Care
Los Angeles Health Services has released its 2024 Annual Report, showcasing a year of exemplary achievements in patient care, innovation, and community health.
Los Angeles Department of Health Services Releases 2024 Annual Report Underscores Year of Growth, Innovation and World Class Care
CSUN Family Kitchen Project Gives Food Coupons to Families During Summer
The ability to put nutritious food on the table is one of the most important and pressing matters that low-income families face daily. 
CSUN Family Kitchen Project Gives Food Coupons to Families During Summer
The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center Seeks Restaurant Partner
American Sports Entertainment Company and the LA Kings, collectively referred to as JV Ice at The Cube, are seeking proposals to license restaurant and bar space at The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, powered by FivePoint Valencia.
The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center Seeks Restaurant Partner
COC Foundation to Host Third Annual 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament on April 27
The College of the Canyons Foundation will host its third annual 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament from 9 a.m. to noon on Sunday, April 27, in the college’s West P.E. (WPEK) gymnasium, located on the Valencia campus.
COC Foundation to Host Third Annual 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament on April 27
Nation’s Largest Paid Summer Arts Intership Program Opens For L.A. County College Students
The LA County Arts Internship Program will invest over $1.6 million to fund 228 university and community college internships, providing students with paid on-the-job experience in the arts and creative sector at over 170 nonprofit organizations starting this summer. Applications for interested students are open now.
Nation’s Largest Paid Summer Arts Intership Program Opens For L.A. County College Students
SCV Water Wins Three Awards For Communications Initiatives in 2024
SCV Water received three prestigious awards from the California Association of Public Information Officials at an awards luncheon on Wednesday, April 2, 2025.
SCV Water Wins Three Awards For Communications Initiatives in 2024
CSUN Alum Develops Mentorship Program for Aspiring Comedy Writers
When Abraham Martinez-Peña enrolled at California State University, Northridge as a film major, he knew the path he set out for himself — to be a professional comedy writer for film and television — would not be an easy one. Hollywood’s hiring reputation was more “who you know,” than “what you can do.”
CSUN Alum Develops Mentorship Program for Aspiring Comedy Writers
SCV Water Board of Directors Approves Rate Changes
After a nine-month process pursuant to requirements set forth in California’s Proposition 218, the SCV Water Board of Directors concluded its rate study and voted to implement proposed rate changes following a public hearing on Tuesday, April 1, 2025.
SCV Water Board of Directors Approves Rate Changes
April 9: CSUN to Host Fourth Annual Electric Car Show
Members of the public and the campus community at California State University, Northridge will get a chance to test-drive the latest in electric vehicles on Wednesday, April 9, at CSUN’s Institute for Sustainability’s fourth annual EV Car Show.
April 9: CSUN to Host Fourth Annual Electric Car Show
Today in SCV History (April 2)
1910 - Filming of D.W. Griffith's "Ramona" with Mary Pickford - first known movie shot in SCV - wraps after 2 days at Rancho Camulos [story]
Ramona Movie
Dixon Family Health Receives $50K Grant for Youth Mental Health
Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, Inc. has announced the receipt of a $50,000 Community Health Improvement Grant from Dignity Health - Northridge Hospital to fund expanded mental health services for youth in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Dixon Family Health Receives $50K Grant for Youth Mental Health
April 19: 2025 Neighborhood Cleanup, Register Now
Time is running out to pre-register for the annual city of Santa Clarita Neighborhood Cleanup in celebration of Earth Day, scheduled for Saturday, April 19.
April 19: 2025 Neighborhood Cleanup, Register Now
April 2: SUSD Asset Management Committee to Discuss Recommendations
The Saugus Union School District Asset Management Committee will hold its next meeting on Wednesday, April 2, 6:30 p.m. at the Saugus Union School District Office.
April 2: SUSD Asset Management Committee to Discuss Recommendations
CARB Monitoring of L.A. Fires is Largest in State History
The California Air Resources Board reports California’s air monitoring response to the January Los Angeles fires was the largest in state history.
CARB Monitoring of L.A. Fires is Largest in State History
TMU Splits Day and Series with Spirit
The Master's University baseball team split a doubleheader with the OUAZ Spirit Saturday, March 29 dropping the first game 13-4 but winning the second 1-0.
TMU Splits Day and Series with Spirit
Mustangs Ace the Spirit in Arizona
The Master's University men's volleyball team served up nine aces in a three-set win over the OUAZ Spirit Friday night, March 28 in Surprise, Ariz. 25-14, 25-15, 25-21.
Mustangs Ace the Spirit in Arizona
Henry Mayo CEO Appointed to Hospital Association of Southern California Board
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital president and chief executive officer Kevin Klockenga has joined the board of directors of the Hospital Association of Southern California.
Henry Mayo CEO Appointed to Hospital Association of Southern California Board
COC Closes Regular Season 9-0 Over Glendale
College of the Canyons women's tennis concluded its regular season schedule with a 9-0 sweep of Glendale College on Friday, March 28 to claim victory for the third time across the last five matches.
COC Closes Regular Season 9-0 Over Glendale
Cougars Compete at Annual Arnie Robinson Invitational
The College of the Canyons track teams combined to win three events while achieving several top marks during the annual Arnie Robinson Invitational hosted by San Diego Mesa College on March 28.
Cougars Compete at Annual Arnie Robinson Invitational
Bill Miranda | Saddle Up, Santa Clarita, The Cowboy Festival is Back!
Howdy, Santa Clarita! It’s time to dust off those boots and round up the family because the Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival is riding back into William S. Hart Park April 12-13, for two full days of western fun you won’t want to miss!
Bill Miranda | Saddle Up, Santa Clarita, The Cowboy Festival is Back!
Valladares’ Proposed ‘Kayleigh’s Law’ Rejected by Public Safety Committee
The California state Senate Public Safety Committee has rejected Kayleigh’s Law (SB 421), a law proposed by Senator Suzette Valladares (R - Santa Clarita) that would implement protections for victims of violent crimes.
Valladares’ Proposed ‘Kayleigh’s Law’ Rejected by Public Safety Committee
Canyons Finishes Fourth at WSC Meet No. 3
On March 28 the College of the Canyons swim and dive team competed in its second Western State Conference meet in as many weeks, this time finishing fourth in the field of five schools.
Canyons Finishes Fourth at WSC Meet No. 3
SCVNews.com