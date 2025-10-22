SCV Water Wins Three Prsa Los Angeles Awards For Excellence In Public Relations

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency has once again been recognized for excellence in public relations, earning three prestigious awards from the Public Relations Society of America’s Los Angeles Chapter at its 61st Annual PRism Awards.

The Agency received two PRism Awards, the highest honor in each category, and one Award of Excellence, underscoring SCV Water’s continued commitment to creative, effective, and transparent communication with the community.

SCV Water was recognized for the following projects:

PRism Award – Get More from Your Landscape Video

(Owned Media – Video Programs – Government)

PRism Award – Proposition 218 Water Rates Engagement Campaign

(Community Relations – Government)

Award of Excellence – Popular Annual Financial Report

(Owned Media – Publications – Annual Reports)

“These awards highlight SCV Water’s dedication to connecting with the community in meaningful ways, whether through educational campaigns, transparent financial communication, or creative storytelling,” said Kevin Strauss, Communications Manager. “We’re proud to share these honors with our colleagues and the public we serve.”

The PRSA-LA PRism Awards celebrate the best in public relations and communications across Southern California. Each year, hundreds of entries are submitted from agencies, corporations, nonprofits, and government organizations, with winners selected by an independent PRSA chapter.

Like this: Like Loading...