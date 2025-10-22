SCV Water Wins Three Prsa Los Angeles Awards For Excellence In Public Relations

header image

October 22
1898 - Birth of Mary S. Ruiz, eldest child of Enrique & Rosaria Ruiz of San Francisquito Canyon; all died in 1928 dam disaster [cemetery census]
Wednesday, Oct 22, 2025
Water drop


The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency has once again been recognized for excellence in public relations, earning three prestigious awards from the Public Relations Society of America’s Los Angeles Chapter at its 61st Annual PRism Awards.

The Agency received two PRism Awards, the highest honor in each category, and one Award of Excellence, underscoring SCV Water’s continued commitment to creative, effective, and transparent communication with the community.

SCV Water was recognized for the following projects:

PRism Award – Get More from Your Landscape Video

(Owned Media – Video Programs – Government)

PRism Award – Proposition 218 Water Rates Engagement Campaign

(Community Relations – Government)

Award of Excellence – Popular Annual Financial Report

(Owned Media – Publications – Annual Reports)

“These awards highlight SCV Water’s dedication to connecting with the community in meaningful ways, whether through educational campaigns, transparent financial communication, or creative storytelling,” said Kevin Strauss, Communications Manager. “We’re proud to share these honors with our colleagues and the public we serve.”

The PRSA-LA PRism Awards celebrate the best in public relations and communications across Southern California. Each year, hundreds of entries are submitted from agencies, corporations, nonprofits, and government organizations, with winners selected by an independent PRSA chapter.
Nov. 15: Bridge to Home’s 2nd Annual Turkey Trot Fundraiser
Bridge to Home is inviting the community to join the fun at their 2nd Annual Turkey Trot on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, at The Paseo Club in Valencia.
Oct. 24: Halloween Costume Community Hike at Central Park
The city of Santa Clarita October Halloween Community Hike is set for Friday, Oct. 24, 6 p.m. at Central Park in Saugus.
Oct. 30: Santa Clarita Arts 2025 Sidewalk Poetry Dedication
 The City of Santa Clarita invites community members to attend the 2025 Sidewalk Poetry Dedication on Thursday, Oct. 30, at 5:00 p.m., at The MAIN (24266 Main Street) in Old Town Newhall.
County DEO Reopens $100K Economic Opportunity Grant Program
The Los Angeles County Department of Economic Opportunity and the Pacific Asian Consortium in Employment are reopening their $100,000 Economic Opportunity Grant Program.
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency has once again been recognized for excellence in public relations, earning three prestigious awards from the Public Relations Society of America’s Los Angeles Chapter at its 61st Annual PRism Awards.
One Team Partners Release New Data Sets on Veteran Homelessness
The Los Angeles County Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority, and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs have released updated data that provides a more complete and accurate view of veteran homelessness within the Los Angeles Continuum of Care.
CSUN Student Films to Feature in PBS SoCal FINE CUT Film Festival
Three student films from California State University, Northridge have been selected to be finalists in the 26th season of PBS SoCal’s FINE CUT Festival of Films. 
Whitesides Celebrates Advancement of ‘Fix Our Forests Act’
Rep. George Whitesides (D-Agua Dulce) applauded the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry’s decision to advance the Fix Our Forests Act and urged for its quick passage on the Senate floor.
Nov. 2: CSUN to Host Third Annual Bike Festival
California State University, Northridge’s College of Social and Behavioral Sciences will host CSUN’s fourth annual BikeFest on Sunday, Nov. 2 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. BikeFest is free and open to the public.
1898 - Birth of Mary S. Ruiz, eldest child of Enrique & Rosaria Ruiz of San Francisquito Canyon; all died in 1928 dam disaster [cemetery census]
Nov. 1: ‘A Night with the Stars’ Benefits Castaic Animal Care Center
“A Night with the Stars” will be held on Saturday, Nov. 1, to benefit animals cared for by the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control’s Castaic Animal Care Center.
CalFresh Benefits May Run Out by Nov. 1 Due to Fed Shutdown
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors received a budget update presented by Acting Chief Executive Officer Joseph M. Nicchitta on Tuesday, Oct. 21 which noted that CalFresh benefits may run out by Nov. 1.
County Launches Dedicated AB 218 Fraud Reporting Website, Phone Line
Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger has announced the launch of the county’s dedicated AB 218 Fraud Reporting website and phone line.
Nov. 1: Special Halloween-themed Pet Adoption Event, ‘Paws at the Park’
Adoption season is in full swing and there’s no better time to find your fur-ever friend. The city of Santa Clarita has announced the return of the third annual Pet Adoption Week.
Oct. 25: Teen Author Alessandro Concas, Book Signing at Color Me Mine
Alessandro Concas, a Santa Clarita young author and entrepreneur, invites local children and their parents to a special book signing and reading of his book, "Life of the Time Cat."
Oct. 22: COC Board to Receive Overview on SB 98, ICE on Campus
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a special joint meeting with the Associated Student Government Wednesday, Oct. 22, beginning at 2:30 p.m. in open session.
Volunteers Sought for Fourth Annual Graffiti Removal Day
Sign up now to volunteer for the city of Santa Clarita’s Fourth Annual Graffiti Removal Day on Saturday, Nov. 8, 8-11 a.m., at Soledad Canyon Road and Camp Plenty Road.
Palmdale’s New Incentive Program Lures AS Aerospace From SCV
AS Aerospace broke ground on a new, two-phase, 90,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Palmdale on Thursday, Oct. 16, marking the first project delivered under the city’s Palmdale Aerospace Incentive Program.
CDPH Warns of Community Spread of Clade I Mpox in Certain Populations
The California Department of Public Health and local health officials in the city of Long Beach and Los Angeles County, have identified three unrelated cases of clade I mpox in Californians who did not report recent travel outside the United States.
Oct. 26: Aliso Canyon Survivors to Mark 10 Years Since Gas Blowout
On Sunday, Oct. 26, survivors of the Aliso Canyon gas blowout, Save Porter Ranch, Aliso Moms Alliance and other advocates will host a town hall to mark the 10-year anniversary of the massive gas blowout that occurred on Oct. 23, 2015
Valladares Hosts Roundtable Discussion in Valencia About Housing
Senator Suzette Martinez Valladares continued her District Dialogues listening tour on Monday, Oct. 20, hosting a roundtable discussion in Valencia with local real estate professionals, builders and lenders to hear directly from them about the challenges and opportunities shaping California’s housing market.
Jan. 20-22: Volunteer Now for 2026 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count
The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority has opened volunteer registration for the 2026 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count, which will take place on the evenings of Tuesday, Jan. 20, Wednesday, Jan. 21 and Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026. Angelenos can sign up to volunteer at https://count.lahsa.org/.
CHP Calls for Review of Protocols on Live Fire Exercises Over Roadways
The California Highway Patrol has published an internal report on an incident that occurred on Saturday, Oct. 18, in which metal shrapnel from explosive ordnance fired over the Interstate 5 freeway detonated overhead prematurely, striking and damaging a CHP patrol vehicle.
TMU Men’s Soccer Pulls Out Close Win Over SOKA
A goal in the 44th minute by Kai Terentieff was the difference in a 1-0 win for The Master's University men's soccer team over SOKA Saturday, Oct. 18 in Aliso Viejo.
