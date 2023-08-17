header image

Inside
Today in
S.C.V. History
August 17
1925 - Newhall School Board announces meeting to determine fate of 3rd consecutive Newhall School at Lyons & Kansas Street (it was cut up and turned into homes) [story]
Newhall School
SCV Water’s Biennial Budget Now Online
Thursday, Aug 17, 2023
SCV Water

Following a series of public committee and board meetings, SCV Water adopted its biennial budget for fiscal years 2023/24 and 2024/25 in May. Once the numerical information and key elements of the budget were approved, staff developed a fully formatted publication which is
now available for viewing by the public online.

This budget supports SCV Water’s mission to provide responsible water stewardship to ensure the Santa Clarita Valley has reliable supplies of high-quality water at a reasonable cost. With a look toward future resiliency needs and sustainability opportunities, the budget aligns with the Agency’s strategic plan and reflects planned projects and initiatives to meet SCV Water’s mission while addressing current and future challenges.

“As we’ve seen over the past few years, both natural and man-made events continue to pose challenges for water agencies,” said Gary Martin, Board president. “This budget focuses on the projects and programs that will strengthen SCV Water’s supply portfolio, lead to more sustainable practices and ensure customers receive high-quality water.”

Key initiatives and activities under this budget include:

Conservation Long-term Framework (CLTF). By State mandate (AB 1668 and SB 606), SCV Water will invest more than $2.9 million in both budget years to update the Sustainable Water Use Strategic Plan, implement conservation programs and complete supplemental research and evaluation. Additionally, the Water Shortage Contingency Plan is anticipated to be updated in FY 2024/25.

Water Resiliency Initiative. SCV Water will invest $2.2 million in projects that will
expand our knowledge, develop analytical tools and prepare studies to inform how the
Agency invests in water supply programs.

PFAS Treatment Facilities. SCV Water will invest nearly $43 million over the twoyear period on water treatment facilities dedicated to the removal of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) and the restoration of local groundwater supplies. This is part of a much larger multiyear PFAS initiative. (PFAS is a group of man-made chemicals that have been found in trace amounts in the Santa Clarita Valley’s water supply.)

Equipment and Vehicle Improvements. To comply with regulations designed to reduce emission from the transportation sector and transition to zero-emission vehicles (EV), SCV Water will invest $3.7 million to begin transitioning its fleet to zero emissions by acquiring EV vehicles and charging equipment.

Budget Highlights
Both the FY 2023/24 and FY 2024/25 budget are balanced and maintain existing levels of service. Budget highlights include the following approximate totals:

SCV Water Budget

“SCV Water has assembled a biennial budget that allows the Agency to implement its strategic plan, address groundwater contamination and comply with new and ongoing regulations while remaining a best-in-class service provider for the Santa Clarita Valley,” said Rochelle Patterson, chief financial and administrative officer. “The biennial FY 2023/24 and FY 2024/25 budget is posted in the Financial Information section at yourSCVwater.com.”

###

About SCV Water:
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency (SCV Water) is a full-service regional water agency located in the Santa Clarita Valley. SCV Water provides water service to approximately 75,000 business and residential customers. It was formed on Jan. 1, 2018, when local water suppliers combined into one integrated, regional water provider. More information can be found at yourSCVwater.com. For more information, contact Kevin Strauss, SCV Water communications Manager at kstrauss@scvwa.org.
