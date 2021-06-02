SCV Water’s Latest Virtual Gardening Class: Managing Soils

SCV Water’s virtual gardening class for June returns to cover managing the soil and fertilizers in the garden.

The health of plants depends on the soil they are planted in and the fertilizer used to help them grow. To improve “green thumb” potential, learn about the soils found in Santa Clarita, which one is in your yard, and the best fertilizers for the landscape.

The class will happen on June 12, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. online. SCV Water hosts one virtual class per month on a Saturday starting at 9 a.m. Classes focus on the topic for about an hour followed by a question-and-answer session.

All presentations are recorded and available for viewing on the SCV Water website one week after the live class. Participants will also be able to download the presentation. To view the 2021 class schedule, a previous class recording, or to register for a class, visit: https://yourscvwater.com/gardening-classes.

