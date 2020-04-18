SCV Water’s Mortensen Arrested on Suspicion of Spousal Assault

A member of the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency’s board of directors was arrested Sunday on suspicion of spousal assault.
Newhall resident Daniel Mortensen, 52, was arrested at his home in the 23300 block of Haskell Vista Lane after deputies responded for a disturbance call at 8:30 p.m.
“Deputies contacted several people and the investigation revealed that during an argument, the suspect, Daniel Mortensen, assaulted the victim, causing a visible injury,” said Lt. Ignacio Somoano of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
Franklin Lopez, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department, said no ambulances had been called to the scene and no one had been transported to the hospital.
Mortensen was transported to the SCV Sheriff’s Station on suspicion of spousal assault. His bail was set at $50,000 and he was released Tuesday on his own recognizance, according to Sheriff’s Department bail information.
Mortensen said on Friday that he had not yet hired a criminal defense attorney, but asked people to remind themselves of the presumption of innocence.
“We have a system in this country that has a presumption of innocence until proven guilty,” said Mortensen. “And I would appreciate it very much if people would take that presumption very literally.”
“I would say don’t think that this couldn’t happen to you,” Mortensen added. “My reputation is my reputation and I don’t think there is anyone out there that thinks ill of me.”
Mortensen has served on the SCV Water board since it was formed in January 2018. Before, he was a member of the Newhall County Water District board and was first elected in 2007 and re-elected in 2015.
He is presently the Finance and Administration Committee chair for SCV Water and his term is set to expire in January 2023.
Daniel Mortensen, a member of the SCV Water Agency board, was transported to the SCV Sheriff’s Station on suspicion of spousal assault. His bail was set at $50,000 and he was released Tuesday on his own recognizance, according to Sheriff’s Department bail information.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday confirmed 40 new deaths and 530 new cases of COVID-19, the first drop in new deaths after three consecutive record-setting days, peaking at 55 on Thursday.
Ramping up for a “pandemic-induced recession,” California Governor Gavin Newsom said Friday he’s assembled a prominent cast of business leaders and advisers — including the heads of Apple and Disney, former governors and recent presidential candidate Tom Steyer — to reignite the state’s economy.
Emile Haddad, chairman and CEO of Five Point Holdings LLC, was named to the Business and Jobs Recovery Task Force by Gov. Gavin Newsom and will join more than 80 other California leaders in business, labor, health and philanthropy to tackle the COVID-19 “pandemic-induced recession” plaguing the state.
Daniel Mortensen, a member of the SCV Water Agency board, was transported to the SCV Sheriff’s Station on suspicion of spousal assault. His bail was set at $50,000 and he was released Tuesday on his own recognizance, according to Sheriff’s Department bail information.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday confirmed 40 new deaths and 530 new cases of COVID-19, the first drop in new deaths after three consecutive record-setting days, peaking at 55 on Thursday.
Ramping up for a “pandemic-induced recession,” California Governor Gavin Newsom said Friday he’s assembled a prominent cast of business leaders and advisers — including the heads of Apple and Disney, former governors and recent presidential candidate Tom Steyer — to reignite the state’s economy.
California now has 27,528 confirmed cases and 985 deaths due to COVID-19, with 85 fewer patients in ICUs diagnosed with or suspected to have the disease, state Department of Public Health officials announced Friday afternoon.
When the COVID-19 pandemic prompted health officials to recommend people wear masks or face coverings to slow the spread, Los Angeles County inmates in the jails' sewing program started producing face masks for inmates and employees.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced Thursday the creation of a new task force to close the digital divide for California students who lack access to resources such as internet connectivity and devices.
The Southern California Chapter of the Construction Management Association of America will honor Lundgren Management's work on the William S. Hart High School campus in Newhall with a Project Achievement Award at this year’s Annual Awards Gala in September.
As public health departments across the nation conduct testing for novel coronavirus, they’ve also begun conducting antibody tests — a move experts say could help officials determine how to redeploy the U.S. workforce and aid the development of a vaccine.
UCLA Health has set two blood drives at Real Life Church in Valencia on Tuesday, April 28, and Thursday, May 28, and officials especially invite Santa Clarita Valley residents who've recovered from COVID-19 to donate.
Chris Kurumiya, a junior at Valencia High School, is calling on Hart District students with 3D printers to help create face shield parts in an effort to support Operation Shields Up, an organization that aims to provide protective face shields for medical professionals.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 55 new deaths and 399 new cases of COVID-19. This is the largest increase in new deaths for the third consecutive day. A minimum of 218 cases (total) have been reported for the Santa Clarita Valley.
Let's Get Moving! With gyms closed and movement curtailed, the WiSH Education Foundation is coming to the rescue to get your blood pumping with a complimentary fitness training session Monday, April 20, at 12:00 p.m.
%d bloggers like this:
SCVTV Media Center
22505 14th Street Unit E
Santa Clarita, Calif. 91321
Phone: 661-251-TV20
FAX: 661-290-2536
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.