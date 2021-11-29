header image

1957 - Incorporation of Mint Canyon Chamber of Commerce; became Canyon Country Chamber [story]
Frontier Days
SCV Water’s Upcoming Gardening Class to Highlight Trees, Shrubs
| Monday, Nov 29, 2021

Looking for ways to add a little green into your landscape? Find inspiration with a variety of water-saving shrubs and trees! Shrubs provide some beautiful shades of green.

While trees not only provide clean air, they also add depth and dimension to the landscape, and will enhance your neighborhood with colors and textures.

Learn about proper maintenance practices for a variety of shrubs and trees that do well in the SCV. Join SCV Water for its free, virtual gardening class – Trees and Shrubs for the SCV on Saturday, Dec, 11, 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., from the comfort of your own home.

What to Expect:

SCV Water hosts one virtual class per month on a Saturday starting at 9:00 a.m. Classes focus on the topic about an hour, followed by a question-and-answer session. All presentations are recorded and available for viewing on our website one week after the live class. Participants will also be able to download the presentation. To view register for a class or view a previous class recording, visit: https://yourscvwater.com/gardening-classes/.

***

The instructor for the Saturday, Dec. 11, class is John Windsor. Windsor is a Certified Arborist and a California Certified Nurseryman. He has been a Horticultural Advisor in Santa Clarita Valley for the last 22 years. He has a teaching credential in Horticulture and teaches gardening and landscape classes at the local Adult School, and the Santa Clarita Department of Parks and Recreation.

###

SCV Water’s mission is to provide responsible water stewardship to ensure the Santa Clarita Valley has reliable supplies of high quality at a reasonable cost. For more information, contact Casey Gordon, SCV Water’s event coordinator at Cgordon@scvwa.org.
11-22-2021 Tejon Outlets Hosting 12 Days of Christmas Starting Nov. 29
11-19-2021 SCV Water Awarded for 2019/20 Comprehensive Financial Report
11-19-2021 County Launches Small Business Rent Relief Grant Project
11-19-2021 SCV Chamber Opens Nominations for 2021 Business Choice Awards
05-29-2020 Donaldson Co. Declares Cash Dividend
05-11-2020 Appeals Court Rules for Valencia Developer Over SCOPE
04-27-2020 Bank of Santa Clarita’s Earnings Growth Continues
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Dec. 1: City’s Arts/Culture, Veterans Center Needs Assessment Meeting
The city of Santa Clarita is holding virtual meeting regarding the Santa Clarita Arts/Culture and Veterans Center Needs Assessment on Wednesday, Dec. 1, at 6:00 p.m.
Dec. 1: City’s Arts/Culture, Veterans Center Needs Assessment Meeting
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes 14 Productions
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the 14 productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Nov. 29 - Sunday, Dec. 5
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes 14 Productions
Homicide Detectives Search Chiquita Canyon for Missing Woman
Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide Division searched the Chiquita Canyon Landfill Monday to investigate the disappearance of Heidi Planck, who was reported missing by her ex-husband on Oct. 20, 2021.
Homicide Detectives Search Chiquita Canyon for Missing Woman
Circle of Hope Taking Part in Giving Tuesday
Circle of Hope is joining the national day of generosity, #GivingTuesday, on Dec. 1.
Circle of Hope Taking Part in Giving Tuesday
Monday COVID Roundup: SCV Tops 39,000 Total Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday 10 new deaths and 794 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 39,063 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Monday COVID Roundup: SCV Tops 39,000 Total Cases
Diabetes Prevention Program Returning to Henry Mayo
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital’s Community Education Department is again offering the Prevent T2 National Diabetes Prevention Program, a lifestyle change program that helps those who are at risk of developing diabetes reduce their blood sugar, lose weight, and reverse prediabetes. 
Diabetes Prevention Program Returning to Henry Mayo
Today in SCV History (Nov. 29)
1957 - Incorporation of Mint Canyon Chamber of Commerce; became Canyon Country Chamber [story]
Frontier Days
Today in SCV History (Nov. 28)
1950 - CalArts grad Ed Harris ("A Beautiful Mind," "Apollo 13," "Westworld") born in New Jersey [link]
Ed Harris
Today in SCV History (Nov. 27)
1941 - Funeral for "our" Remi Nadeau, whose Canyon Country deer park became North Oaks [story]
Remi Nadeau
Antelope Valley Indian Museum Looking for Volunteers to Decorate for the Holidays
Volunteers are needed to help make fresh garland and vintage-style decorations for the Antelope Valley Indian Museum in preparation for Holidays on the Homestead.
Antelope Valley Indian Museum Looking for Volunteers to Decorate for the Holidays
Friday COVID Roundup: County Releases Data from the Last 7 Days
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials confirmed Friday 29 new deaths and 2,073 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 38,955 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Friday COVID Roundup: County Releases Data from the Last 7 Days
City Highlights Activities for Holiday Fun in Santa Clarita
Find something for everyone at the various events happening in Santa Clarita this holiday season including Six Flags Magic Mountain's magical winter experience, an international film festival and holiday shows.
City Highlights Activities for Holiday Fun in Santa Clarita
Dec. 2: Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission Regular Meeting
The city of Santa Clarita's Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission will hold its Regular Meeting Thursday, Dec. 2, at 6:00 p.m.
Dec. 2: Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission Regular Meeting
Today in SCV History (Nov. 26)
1916 - A score of Wobblies bust up Newhall Jail after commandeering SP freight train [story]
Wobblies logo
Dec. 4: Antelope Valley Indian Museum Invites All to 10th Annual ‘Holidays on the Homestead’
The Antelope Valley Indian Museum announced it will host the 10th annual Holidays on the Homestead celebration on Saturday, Dec, 4 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Dec. 4: Antelope Valley Indian Museum Invites All to 10th Annual ‘Holidays on the Homestead’
WDACS Celebrates Caregivers in LA County
Every November in honor of National Family Caregiver Month, Los Angeles County Department Of Workforce Development, Aging and Community Services (WDACS) recognizes the important role of Los Angeles County's caregivers who provide essential care, support and medical assistance to older and dependent adults.
WDACS Celebrates Caregivers in LA County
Public Health Shares Safe Food Preparation Tips for the Holidays
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health shared how to avoid foodborne illness, also known as food poisoning, with families celebrating the Thanksgiving holiday.
Public Health Shares Safe Food Preparation Tips for the Holidays
County Residents Urged to Stay Vigilant as Strong Winds, Fire Weather Forecasted
The Los Angeles County Office of Emergency Management announced it will be on high alert due to the potential of very strong winds and fire weather conditions that will impact much of our County through Friday morning.
County Residents Urged to Stay Vigilant as Strong Winds, Fire Weather Forecasted
Samuel Dixon Family Health Center Shares Thanksgiving Dinners to Families in Need
Just in time for this Thanksgiving holiday, Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, Inc., in partnership with Christy Smith and Grocery Outlet, donated turkeys, mashed potatoes, corn, stuffing, cranberry sauce, gravy, green beans and additional non-perishables for their annual Thanksgiving Dinner Event on Tuesday, Nov. 23.
Samuel Dixon Family Health Center Shares Thanksgiving Dinners to Families in Need
Today in SCV History (Nov. 25)
1875 - Vasquez lieutenant Clodoveo Chavez reportedly killed by bounty hunters in Arizona Territory [story]
Clodoveo Chavez story
Social Services Urges Others to ‘Adopt-A-Family’
The season of giving is here, and the Department of Public Social Services  is encouraging the public to consider sponsoring a family as part of its annual holiday Adopt-A-Family Program benefiting low-income families throughout the County of Los Angeles.
Social Services Urges Others to ‘Adopt-A-Family’
Flair Cleaners Holiday Clothing Drive Returns for 19th Year
It’s time to clean our closets for charity and support the Flair Cleaners 19th Annual Holiday Clothing and Shoe Drive Nov. 26 through Dec. 31, 2021.
Flair Cleaners Holiday Clothing Drive Returns for 19th Year
