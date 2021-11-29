SCV Water’s Upcoming Gardening Class to Highlight Trees, Shrubs

Looking for ways to add a little green into your landscape? Find inspiration with a variety of water-saving shrubs and trees! Shrubs provide some beautiful shades of green.

While trees not only provide clean air, they also add depth and dimension to the landscape, and will enhance your neighborhood with colors and textures.

Learn about proper maintenance practices for a variety of shrubs and trees that do well in the SCV. Join SCV Water for its free, virtual gardening class – Trees and Shrubs for the SCV on Saturday, Dec, 11, 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., from the comfort of your own home.

What to Expect:

SCV Water hosts one virtual class per month on a Saturday starting at 9:00 a.m. Classes focus on the topic about an hour, followed by a question-and-answer session. All presentations are recorded and available for viewing on our website one week after the live class. Participants will also be able to download the presentation. To view register for a class or view a previous class recording, visit: https://yourscvwater.com/gardening-classes/.

The instructor for the Saturday, Dec. 11, class is John Windsor. Windsor is a Certified Arborist and a California Certified Nurseryman. He has been a Horticultural Advisor in Santa Clarita Valley for the last 22 years. He has a teaching credential in Horticulture and teaches gardening and landscape classes at the local Adult School, and the Santa Clarita Department of Parks and Recreation.

SCV Water’s mission is to provide responsible water stewardship to ensure the Santa Clarita Valley has reliable supplies of high quality at a reasonable cost. For more information, contact Casey Gordon, SCV Water’s event coordinator at Cgordon@scvwa.org.

