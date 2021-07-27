SCV Water’s Upcoming Virtual Gardening Class to Highlight SCV’s Top 30 Plants for Landscaping

Not sure what plants to use in your landscape? We have taken the guess work out by identifying the top 30 plants that look beautiful and grow well in the SCV. They will make a terrific addition to your landscape!

Join SCV Water for its free virtual gardening class – Top 30 Plants for SCV – on Saturday, Aug. 7, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. from the comfort of your own home.

What to Expect

SCV Water hosts one virtual class per month on a Saturday starting at 9:00 a.m. Classes focus on the topic about an hour, followed by a question-and-answer session.

All presentations are recorded and available for viewing on our website one week after the live class.

Participants will also be able to download the presentation.

To view our 2021 class schedule, a previous class recording, or to register for a class, visit: https://yourscvwater.com/gardening-classes/.

The instructor for the Saturday, August 7, class is, John Windsor. Windsor is a Certified Arborist and a California Certified Nurseryman. He has been a Horticultural Advisor in the Santa Clarita Valley for the last 22 years. He has a teaching credential in Horticulture and teaches gardening and landscape classes at the local Adult School, and the Santa Clarita Department of Parks and Recreation.

SCV Water’s mission is to provide responsible water stewardship to ensure the Santa Clarita Valley has reliable supplies of high quality at a reasonable cost.

For more information, contact Event Coordinator Casey Gordon at cgordon@scvwa.org or (661) 513-1230.

