SCV Water’s Virtual Gardening Class to Discuss Irrigation Systems, Sustainable Landscapes

Did you know that a successful irrigation system matches your landscape with the types of irrigation your grass and plants need? Join us online, to learn about Irrigation Basics for a Sustainable Landscape on Saturday, Nov. 14, from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

You’ll learn about irrigation system design and operation basics, including drip irrigation and high efficiency spray technology.

What to Expect

SCV Water will host one virtual class per month on a Saturday starting at 9:00 a.m. Additionally, our instructors will still provide the same great content but in more condensed format. Classes will focus on the topic for 45 minutes to one hour, followed by a question-and-answer session at the end.

All presentations are recorded and available for viewing on our website one week after the live class. Participants will also be able to download the presentation.

For our full schedule of 2020 virtual gardening classes or to register for a class, visit: yourSCVwater.com/gardening-classes.

* * *

The instructor for the Saturday, Nov. 14, class is John Windsor. Windsor is a Certified Arborist and a California Certified Nurseryman. He has been a Horticultural Advisor in the Santa Clarita Valley for the last 21 years. He has a teaching credential in Horticulture and teaches gardening and landscape classes at the local Adult School, and the Santa Clarita Department of Parks and Recreation.

# # #

SCV Water’s mission is to provide responsible water stewardship to ensure the Santa Clarita Valley has reliable supplies of high-quality water at a reasonable cost. For more information, contact Event Coordinator Karen Denkinger at Kdenkinger@scvwa.org or (661) 513-1230.