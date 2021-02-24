SCV Water’s Virtual Gardening Class to Feature Sustainable Landscaping

Typically, sustainable landscapes preserve natural resources and are environmentally friendly. They are also water-wise and appropriate for the climate you live in. It just takes a little planning and design to incorporate those sustainable concepts into your yard.

Join SCV Water for its free virtual gardening class – Designing a Sustainable Landscape – on Saturday, March 6, from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. from the comfort of your own home. Whether you have a blank slate or a landscape in need of a makeover, you can still have a landscape that meets your needs!

What to Expect

SCV Water will host one virtual class per month on a Saturday starting at 9:00 a.m. Our instructors will still supply the same great content but in more condensed format. Classes will focus on the topic for 45 minutes to one hour, followed by a question-and-answer session at the end.

All presentations are recorded and available for viewing on our website one week after the live class. Participants will also be able to download the presentation.

Upcoming Classes

For our full schedule of 2021 virtual gardening classes or to register for a class, visit https://yourscvwater.com/gardening-classes/.

SCV Water’s mission is to provide responsible water stewardship to ensure the Santa Clarita Valley has reliable supplies of high quality at a reasonable cost. For more information, contact Event Coordinator Karen Denkinger, at kdenkinger@scvwa.org or (661) 513-1230.

