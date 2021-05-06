header image

May 5
1828 - Soledad Canyon settler John Lang born in Herkimer County, N.Y. [story]
Lang
SCV Youth Orchestra To Hold Virtual Concert Fundraiser
| Wednesday, May 5, 2021

After a year of virtual learning, the Santa Clarita Youth Orchestra’s spring semester will host its grand finale, a virtual concert fundraiser, to help recoup losses during the pandemic.

Called the SCVYO 10k Challenge, the event will be a celebration of  of our amazing resilient students past and present. Featuring performances from our artistic staff, special guest Yeko Ladzekpo-Cole, and SCVYO alumni who have gone on to major orchestras such as Boston Symphony Orchestra,  Houston Symphony, Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra, The Juilliard School of Music. We will also hold live zoom concert showcasing the work of all of our ensembles, and a 10K bike ride/scavenger hunt through the Santa Clarita Valley

The all day virtual fundraiser seeks to raise $10,000 which will go directly back into the scholarship fund to ensure no student will be unable to participate in programs due to financial reasons.

To give to the fundraiser go to givebutter.com/SCVYO10K. Organizations that donate specific totals will receive thank you gifts for their contributions.

$100+ SCVYO will thank the organization public on their Facebook page during the fundraiser and at our concert. SCVYO is directing over 30 years of alumni to this page on this day, so we expect high visibility. Donators will also be thanked in several emails to current and former students.

$250+ In addition to public thanks on Facebook and emails donators will receive a year of ads in the 2021/2022 season concert program. The ensembles perform at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center located at College of the Canyons.

$500+ In addition to all of the above SCVYO will make the business or organization a stop and or official sponsor of the 10K for 10K bike route.

$1000+ In addition to all of the above SCVYO will send a small group of students to perform at the business or organization at a time of the owners’ choosing during the next year.

To learn more or to watch the virtual concert, check out the SCVYO Facebook page at facebook.com/SCVYO and to learn more about the organization head to their website at scvyo.org.
COC Theatre Presents “Addams Family Quarantine Concert Version”

COC Theatre Presents “Addams Family Quarantine Concert Version”
Wednesday, May 5, 2021
The College of the Canyons Theatre Department announced a live virtual production of "The Addams Family Quarantined Concert Version", based on the eponymous television series. 
FULL STORY...

Soul’s Oscar Victory Marks CalArtians’ 12th Win in Best Animated Feature

Soul’s Oscar Victory Marks CalArtians’ 12th Win in Best Animated Feature
Thursday, Apr 29, 2021
With Sunday night’s win for Soul (Pixar), the Best Animated Feature Oscar has now gone to alumni of the California Institute of the Arts’ renowned animation programs 12 times.
FULL STORY...

Residents Invited to Create Tile Art for Canyon Country Community Center

Residents Invited to Create Tile Art for Canyon Country Community Center
Thursday, Apr 29, 2021
The courtyard wall at the future Canyon Country Community Center has been chosen as a location for public artwork, and you can be part of the process!
FULL STORY...

City Hosting “Hit the Trail” Community Bike Ride

City Hosting “Hit the Trail” Community Bike Ride
Tuesday, Apr 27, 2021
Bring the whole family together and explore the city of Santa Clarita’s bike trail system on the 2021 Hit the Trail Community Bike Ride on Saturday, May 15, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Hart governing board returns to in-person meetings, set to discuss reducing credits for graduation
During their first in-person meeting of the year, William S. Hart Union High School District governing board members are planning to hear public comments under a new format Wednesday, as well as discuss a potential decrease to the number of units seniors need to graduate in light of COVID-19.  
Hart governing board returns to in-person meetings, set to discuss reducing credits for graduation
Arraignment continued for estranged husband accused of murdering Michelle Dorsey
For the second time since his arrest, Michelle Dorsey’s estranged husband — who is accused of having killed his wife in her Saugus home last month — had a continuation of his arraignment.  
Arraignment continued for estranged husband accused of murdering Michelle Dorsey
CHP Emphasizes Bicycling Safety Is Shared Responsibility
The California Highway Patrol is reminding cyclists and motorists to share the road and remember traffic safety saves lives during this years National Bicycle Safety month all May.
CHP Emphasizes Bicycling Safety Is Shared Responsibility
COC Theatre Presents “Addams Family Quarantine Concert Version”
The College of the Canyons Theatre Department announced a live virtual production of "The Addams Family Quarantined Concert Version", based on the eponymous television series. 
COC Theatre Presents “Addams Family Quarantine Concert Version”
Henry Mayo Announces New VP And Chief Medical Officer
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital revealed a new addition to their leadership staff, bringing more than 30 years of medical experience to the hospital. 
Henry Mayo Announces New VP And Chief Medical Officer
May’s Free Catalytic Converter Etching Adds Additional Location
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station is once again hosting their monthly free catalytic converter etching event, adding more dates and locations to have a converter etched. 
May’s Free Catalytic Converter Etching Adds Additional Location
City Promotes Week-Long Bike To Work Challenge To Go Green
The annual Bike to Work challenge is once again rolling into town for a week long going green challenge, starting next week. The challenge will begin Monday May 10 and go through Friday May 14. 
City Promotes Week-Long Bike To Work Challenge To Go Green
WiSH Education Foundation Announces New Events
The William S Hart Education Foundation announced events will be returning this year and into 2022, starting with their new Cars under the Stars event. 
WiSH Education Foundation Announces New Events
Six Flags To Host State Of The County Event
The annual State of the County will be held in-person at Six Flags Magic Mountain, the Santa Clarita Chamber of Commerce announced Wednesday. The SCV Chamber and Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s office have been working to create an event to celebrate the reopening of our economy which will include remarks by the Supervisor and full access to rides at Six Flags Magic Mountain.
Six Flags To Host State Of The County Event
Santa Clarita Public Works Recognized for Streets Projects
The city of Santa Clarita’s Public Works Department was once again recognized by statewide organizations as a pair of 2020 capital improvement projects were honored by the Outstanding Local Streets and Roads Awards Program.
Santa Clarita Public Works Recognized for Streets Projects
May 6: Parks, Recreation & Community Services Virtual Regular Meeting
The Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation, and Community Services Commission will hold its regular meeting virtually Thursday, May 6, at 6:00 p.m.
May 6: Parks, Recreation & Community Services Virtual Regular Meeting
May 18: JCI Santa Clarita Hosting Fundraising Workshop
Have your fundraising efforts fallen flat? Need help raising money for your organization? Join JCI Santa Clarita for an interactive conversation about nonprofit fundraising with fundraising experts and JCI members Michelle Rey and Mallory Staley.
May 18: JCI Santa Clarita Hosting Fundraising Workshop
Reopenings Expected Thursday as L.A. County Moves to Least-Restrictive Yellow Tier
Los Angeles County’s continually declining COVID-19 metrics have met the threshold to move into the least-restrictive, yellow tier this week, allowing for more business reopenings starting Thursday.
Reopenings Expected Thursday as L.A. County Moves to Least-Restrictive Yellow Tier
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Setting Up Higher Capacity Limits; SCV Cases Total 27,737
Los Angeles County has met the threshold for the least restrictive yellow tier in the State's Blueprint for a Safer Economy.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Setting Up Higher Capacity Limits; SCV Cases Total 27,737
L.A. County Library Awarded $20K Edison International Grant for New Virtual Nature Series
L.A. County Library has received a $20,000 grant from Edison International to develop a new virtual Nature Exploration series about the wonders of our natural world—from what we can discover in our own backyards, to what we can learn from scientists and environmental studies professionals.
L.A. County Library Awarded $20K Edison International Grant for New Virtual Nature Series
Newhall Crossings Featuring Works by CalArtians
California Institute of the Arts, or CalArts, is leasing space in Downtown Newhall to put its students’ artwork on display, officials with the Valencia arts college announced recently.
Newhall Crossings Featuring Works by CalArtians
May 18: VIA Virtual Series to Present Active Shooter Awareness Training
No business is immune from the unthinkable. Workplace violence is an increasingly important topic for organizations of all types.
May 18: VIA Virtual Series to Present Active Shooter Awareness Training
DrinkPAK’s Needham Ranch Footprint Now Spans More than 572,000 Square Feet
Trammell Crow Company and Clarion Partners, LLC. announce that DrinkPAK, LLC., the premier West Coast alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage manufacturer, has signed two additional leases at The Center at Needham Ranch in Santa Clarita.
DrinkPAK’s Needham Ranch Footprint Now Spans More than 572,000 Square Feet
Death Penalty Overturned for Santa Clarita Mom Who Killed Her 4 Daughters
A mother convicted of murdering her four children after purposefully burning down their Santa Clarita Valley home more than 20 years ago had the death penalty in her case reversed Monday.
Death Penalty Overturned for Santa Clarita Mom Who Killed Her 4 Daughters
Padilla Unveils Public Lands Expansion
(CN) — Looking to create a flood of new outdoor recreation opportunities in California’s majestic redwood forests and foothills, the state’s new U.S. Senator Alex Padilla on Monday unveiled plans to protect over 1 million acres of undeveloped federal land.
Padilla Unveils Public Lands Expansion
Today in SCV History (May 4)
1903 - According to local legend, President Teddy Roosevelt stops at Saugus depot (& café) and Acton Hotel [story]
Saugus Cafe
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Daily Hospitalizations Drop Under 400 for First Time; 27,727 Total SCV Cases
On Monday, Los Angeles County Public Health officials confirmed 255 new cases and no new deaths of COVID-19 countywide, with 27,727 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Daily Hospitalizations Drop Under 400 for First Time; 27,727 Total SCV Cases
