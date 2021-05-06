SCV Youth Orchestra To Hold Virtual Concert Fundraiser

After a year of virtual learning, the Santa Clarita Youth Orchestra’s spring semester will host its grand finale, a virtual concert fundraiser, to help recoup losses during the pandemic.

Called the SCVYO 10k Challenge, the event will be a celebration of of our amazing resilient students past and present. Featuring performances from our artistic staff, special guest Yeko Ladzekpo-Cole, and SCVYO alumni who have gone on to major orchestras such as Boston Symphony Orchestra, Houston Symphony, Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra, The Juilliard School of Music. We will also hold live zoom concert showcasing the work of all of our ensembles, and a 10K bike ride/scavenger hunt through the Santa Clarita Valley

The all day virtual fundraiser seeks to raise $10,000 which will go directly back into the scholarship fund to ensure no student will be unable to participate in programs due to financial reasons.

To give to the fundraiser go to givebutter.com/SCVYO10K. Organizations that donate specific totals will receive thank you gifts for their contributions.

$100+ SCVYO will thank the organization public on their Facebook page during the fundraiser and at our concert. SCVYO is directing over 30 years of alumni to this page on this day, so we expect high visibility. Donators will also be thanked in several emails to current and former students.

$250+ In addition to public thanks on Facebook and emails donators will receive a year of ads in the 2021/2022 season concert program. The ensembles perform at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center located at College of the Canyons.

$500+ In addition to all of the above SCVYO will make the business or organization a stop and or official sponsor of the 10K for 10K bike route.

$1000+ In addition to all of the above SCVYO will send a small group of students to perform at the business or organization at a time of the owners’ choosing during the next year.

To learn more or to watch the virtual concert, check out the SCVYO Facebook page at facebook.com/SCVYO and to learn more about the organization head to their website at scvyo.org.

