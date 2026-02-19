SCVCCA 2026 SCV Lunar New Year Gala Holds Successful Event in Newhall

The inaugural 2026 SCV Lunar New Year Gala brought more than 450 attendees to the Newhall Family Theatre on Sunday, Feb. 15, marking the first large-scale Lunar New Year celebration in Santa Clarita Valley history.

Hosted by the SCV Chinese Cultural Association, the near-sellout, ticketed event featured a two-hour cultural performance program showcasing over 100 performers and drawing families from across the region.

The evening’s stage program included traditional Chinese dance, K-pop dance, Chinese art songs, martial arts demonstrations, choir performances, youth showcases and an Asian ethnic fashion presentation celebrating the diversity of Asian heritage.

“This gala was more than a performance, it was a moment of visibility and pride for our community,” said Sisi Yan, President of SCVCCA. “To see nearly a full theater in our very first year was incredibly moving.”

Cultural Experiences Beyond the Stage

In addition to the theater program, attendees enjoyed a vibrant outdoor cultural marketplace featuring traditional Lunar New Year activities and interactive experiences.

Families gathered around demonstrations of tanghulu (candied fruit skewers coated in hardened sugar glaze), traditional Chinese candy art made from molten sugar and calligraphy stations where guests received hand-brushed “福” characters symbolizing blessing and good fortune.

Children and parents also participated in ring toss games (套圈), a nostalgic Lunar New Year fair activity, adding a festive, intergenerational atmosphere to the evening.

These hands-on elements transformed the event from a performance into a full cultural celebration, blending tradition, art, and community engagement.

State Recognition and Community Milestone

California Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo attended the gala and delivered opening remarks, recognizing the significance of the event for the Valley’s growing and diverse population.

She presented SCVCCA with a Certificate of Recognition from the California State Assembly honoring the organization’s work in launching the first annual Lunar New Year gala in the region.

“Cultural celebrations like this tonight help us learn from one another, deepen our understanding, and strengthen our sense of belonging,” Schiavo said. “When we celebrate culture openly, we create space for understanding and respect. Community organizations like SCVCCA play an important role in making sure that vibrant heritage isn’t just a memory, but a living part of our daily life.”

In appreciation,Yan presented Schiavo with a traditional “福” calligraphy piece symbolizing prosperity and good fortune.

Building a Cultural Presence in SCV

Organized by six committee members and 20+ volunteers and supported by seven local sponsors, the gala represents a growing and increasingly visible Asian cultural presence in Santa Clarita Valley, an area not traditionally known as a major center for Lunar New Year programming.

Founded in 2025, the SCV Chinese Cultural Association is dedicated to preserving, promoting and sharing the richness of Chinese culture within the region.

“We believe cultural exchange strengthens communities,” said Sisi Yan, President of SCVCCA. “Through music, dance, art, and shared celebration, we hope to build lasting connections across diverse communities here in Santa Clarita.”

About SCV Chinese Cultural Association

Established in 2025, the SCV Chinese Cultural Association is a nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving, promoting and sharing the richness of Chinese culture within Santa Clarita Valley.

Through performances, educational programs and community events, SCVCCA fosters appreciation of Chinese culture, inspires creativity through the arts and builds meaningful connections across diverse communities.

For more information on SCVCCA visit www.scvcca.org.

The 2026 SCV Lunar New Year Gala featured an outdoor vendor area that included demonstrations of tanghulu (candied fruit skewers coated in hardened sugar glaze), traditional Chinese candy art made from molten sugar and calligraphy stations. Courtesy photo.

The inaugural 2026 SCV Lunar New Year Gala featured entertainment including traditional Chinese dance, K-pop dance, Chinese art songs, martial arts demonstrations, choir performances, youth showcases and an Asian ethnic fashion presentation. Courtesy photo.

The 2026 SCV Lunar New Year Gala was presented by the Santa Clarita Valley Chinese Cultural Association at the Newhall Familly Theatre. Courtesy photo.

The 2026 SCV Lunar New Year SCVCCA Committee. Courtesy photo.

Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo and SCVCCA President Sisi Yan exchange gifts. Courtesy photo.

The SCV 2026 Lunar New Year Gala closing remarks at the end of the entertainment that attracted more than 450 to the Newhall Family theatre in Newhall. Courtesy photo.

