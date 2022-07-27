SCVEDC Helps Businesses With CA Competes Tax Credits

The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation will be hosting a live webinar on the 2022-23 California Competes Tax Credits.
CCTC is a state income tax credit supporting growth of high quality jobs in California, available to businesses who want to come to, stay in, or grow in the state.
Through a two-phase process, businesses apply and compete for this credit during three application periods each fiscal year.
There are $85 million in tax credits and $120 million in grants available during this application period for businesses that are expanding and adding quality, full-time jobs in California that might not otherwise be created by the business or any other business.
Companies can access online applications for the 2022-23 fiscal year on the website.
Businesses interested in applying can register to view a live webinar explaining the application process.
An application guide, FAQs, program regulations, and webinar recordings are available here.
Webinar one will be on Aug. 4 from 3-4 p.m.
Webinar two will be on Aug. 9 from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board approved the appointment of Brenda Bennett as the new principal of Rio Norte Junior High School and Rich Gutierrez as a new assistant principal at Hart High School.
The California Highway Patrol is celebrating the lifesaving collaboration of many partners behind the scenes, including members of the public, who have helped safely reunite hundreds of abducted children with their families during 20 years of the state’s America’s Missing: Broadcast Emergency Response Alert system.
Los Angeles County Assessor Jeff Prang certified the 2022 Assessment Roll, reflecting economic growth for the 12th-consecutive year with the increase in assessed value of all taxable property countywide.
For the 28th year in a row, the city of Santa Clarita has received an Investment Policy Certificate of Excellence Award from the Association of Public Treasurers of the United States and Canada for its Investment Policy.
California State University, Northridge, head women's basketball coach Carlene Mitchell has announced the addition of Willnett Crockett to the Matadors' staff. Crockett will serve as the director of operations for CSUN.
