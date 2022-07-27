SCVEDC Helps Businesses With CA Competes Tax Credits

The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation will be hosting a live webinar on the 2022-23 California Competes Tax Credits.

CCTC is a state income tax credit supporting growth of high quality jobs in California, available to businesses who want to come to, stay in, or grow in the state.

Through a two-phase process, businesses apply and compete for this credit during three application periods each fiscal year.

There are $85 million in tax credits and $120 million in grants available during this application period for businesses that are expanding and adding quality, full-time jobs in California that might not otherwise be created by the business or any other business.

Companies can access online applications for the 2022-23 fiscal year on the website.

Businesses interested in applying can register to view a live webinar explaining the application process.

An application guide, FAQs, program regulations, and webinar recordings are available here.

Webinar one will be on Aug. 4 from 3-4 p.m.

Webinar two will be on Aug. 9 from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

