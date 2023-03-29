header image

1928 - Little dam victim, thought unidentified & buried in SCV, actually ID'd & buried in Chatsworth [story]
Newhall Cowboys
SCVEDC Highlights Virtual Tours
| Wednesday, Mar 29, 2023
Water drop


The Santa Clarita Economic Development Corporation has an interactive, online tool that provides themed virtual tours of the amazing features our community has to offer.

Engage with different media, maps and data, and really get to know the various aspects of the Santa Clarita Valley that make it such a great place to live, work, and play.

SCVEDC be adding new customized tours periodically, so keep an eye on our social media, website, and newsletters for updates.

The following is several tours SCVEDC offers:

SCV Means Business Tour

As part of Their efforts to highlight the valley’s greatest features, the first tour details information about the various business parks and commercial/industrial developments in SCV. Unlike much of the neighboring metropolitan areas of greater Los Angeles, the Santa Clarita Valley still has plenty of room to grow. The city has been expanding, building, and growing in population, housing, real estate, and more for years.

Not to mention the city boasts an extremely diverse list of industry clusters. Many attracted by its unique availability of industrial, residential, and commercial real estate. These reasons and so much more, are why Santa Clarita continues to be one of the most business friendly and ambitious cities in the country.

Hollywood North (Soundstages, Studios, and Movie Ranches)

The film and television industry is a staple of the Santa Clarita Valley economy, averaging $30M in economic impact each year. Santa Clarita loves film industry companies and their crews, and they love coming here, according to the SCVEDC

SCV offers an abundance of state-of-the-art sound stages, several iconic movie ranches, varied natural backgrounds, and open acreage easily lending its hand to some of the most popular filming locations in the world. It’s no wonder SCV has become known as “Hollywood North”, as it’s been popular with those in the industry since there was an industry.

Meet Our Business Community

The SCVEDC podcast is where all can meet the leaders of great companies making a difference in the Santa Clarita Valley. From advanced manufacturing to digital media & entertainment, there are over 50 podcasts already available and even more to come.  Learn more about the fascinating work local companies are doing with host Holly Schroeder, President and CEO of the SCVEDC.

Links and episode summaries can be found on the tour, or visit the podcast page to listen in now.

To watch, visit their YouTube channel.

Award Winning Education

With an unmatched commitment to preparing the skilled workforce and leaders of tomorrow, the Santa Clarita Valley boasts many exceptional choices for elementary, middle school, high school and higher education. Be it public or private schooling, the SCV offers numerous award winning institutions and educational programs to students of all ages!
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Castaic Union School District is Seeking New Members for Measure QS Citizens’ Oversight Committee
Castaic Union School District is now accepting applications for our Measure QS Citizens’ Oversight Committee.
Castaic Union School District is Seeking New Members for Measure QS Citizens' Oversight Committee
Wilk’s Measure to Equip Classrooms with Trauma Kits Clears First Hurdle
Sen. Scott Wilk’s (R-Santa Clarita) legislation to equip schools with life-saving trauma kits unanimously cleared the Senate Education Committee.
Wilk's Measure to Equip Classrooms with Trauma Kits Clears First Hurdle
April 20: Attend Children’s Bureau’s Virtual Online Orientation
Children's Bureau is one of the largest private, non-profit adoption agencies in California and one of the few that is nationally accredited by the Child Welfare League of America.
April 20: Attend Children's Bureau's Virtual Online Orientation
Los Angeles County Promotes Sensible Strategies to Reduce Dangers Associated with COVID-19
With the lifting of county, state and federal COVID-19 emergency orders, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health  continues to ensure easy access to free vaccines, boosters, tests and therapeutics.
Los Angeles County Promotes Sensible Strategies to Reduce Dangers Associated with COVID-19
Ocean Water Quality Rain Advisory Extended To Saturday
Due to the recent rainfall, Los Angeles County Health Officer, Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, is cautioning residents that bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash, and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas are likely to contaminate ocean waters around discharging storm drains, creeks, and rivers after the rainfall. Individuals who enter the water in these areas could become ill. 
Ocean Water Quality Rain Advisory Extended To Saturday
Supervisor Barger Honors Artists During Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger hosted an intimate reception honoring several local artists affiliated with Tierra del Sol, a non-profit organization based in Sunland that helps individuals with developmental disabilities hone their skills in the arts and discover career opportunities.   
Supervisor Barger Honors Artists During Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month
Today in SCV History (March 29)
1928 - Little dam victim, thought unidentified & buried in SCV, actually ID'd & buried in Chatsworth [story]
Newhall Cowboys
Tuesday COVID Roundup: Two New SCV Deaths Bring Total to 553
In alignment with both the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the California Department of Public Health, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health will change to weekly reporting of COVID-19 case, hospitalization and death data. The last day of daily reporting will be today, Tuesday, March 28. Starting the week of April 3, COVID-19 data will be reported weekly.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: Two New SCV Deaths Bring Total to 553
Wilk’s Co-Authored Fentanyl Bill Fails to Advance
California State Senator Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) expressed frustration at the Senate Public Safety Committee’s failure to advance a bill he coauthored aimed at bringing accountability to the fentanyl crisis.
Wilk's Co-Authored Fentanyl Bill Fails to Advance
The Stage is Set for Cowboy Festival Performers
Longtime festival favorites and thrilling newcomers highlight the performance schedule at the 27th Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival, which will be held Saturday, April 22 and Sunday, April 23, in Old Town Newhall.
The Stage is Set for Cowboy Festival Performers
April 1: Animal Shows Return to Placerita Canyon Nature Center
Come to Placerita Nature Center Saturday, April 1 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and meet the Animal Ambassadors who live in the canyon. Learn what the animals eat, where they live, their physical attributes and much more.
April 1: Animal Shows Return to Placerita Canyon Nature Center
Santa Clarita Community College District Appoints Jerry Danielsen
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees appointed Jerry Danielsen to fill Board Seat No. 4, effective immediately, at its March 22 meeting.
Santa Clarita Community College District Appoints Jerry Danielsen
Suspect Dies After High Speed Chase in Stolen CHP Vehicle Ends in AV
A suspect who stole a California Highway Patrol vehicle in Castaic and led law enforcement on a high speed pursuit has died after he sustained injuries when he jumped out of the moving vehicle.
Suspect Dies After High Speed Chase in Stolen CHP Vehicle Ends in AV
April 20: CSUN New Venture Competition
The California State University, Northridge David Nazarian College of Business and Economics invites the public to the eighth Annual Jeff Marine Bull Ring New Venture Competition on Thursday, April 20, from 3 p.m. - 5 p.m.
April 20: CSUN New Venture Competition
CalArts Instructor Shirley Tse Named Outstanding Educator
Artist and California Institute of the Arts faculty Shirley Tse has been named the recipient of the International Sculpture Center’s 2023 Outstanding Educator Award.
CalArts Instructor Shirley Tse Named Outstanding Educator
L.A. County COVID-19 Public Health Emergency Ends March 31
Los Angeles County’s declaration of a local public health emergency for COVID-19 ends on March 31. That means changes in some programs but many services will continue to be available to support L.A. County residents.
L.A. County COVID-19 Public Health Emergency Ends March 31
March 29: SNAP Sports Fundraiser at Salt Creek
SNAP Sports, a nonprofit adaptive sports program for special needs athletes will hold a wine tasting fundraiser Wednesday, March 29 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Salt Creek Grille, 24415 Town Center Drive #115, Valencia, CA 91355.
March 29: SNAP Sports Fundraiser at Salt Creek
‘Disney’s Newsies’ at Canyon Theatre Guild
The Canyon Theatre Guild presents the musical "Disney's Newsies" now on stage in Old Town Newhall through April 30.
'Disney's Newsies' at Canyon Theatre Guild
April 7: Teen FanFest at Canyon Country Community Center
Calling all teens and tweens: The city of Santa Clarita Public Library presents FanFest. FanFest is back and will be held Friday, April 7 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Canyon Country Community Center, 18410 Sierra Highway, Canyon Country, CA 91351.
April 7: Teen FanFest at Canyon Country Community Center
Today in SCV History (March 28)
1934 - Bouquet Canyon Reservoir, replacement for ill-fated St. Francis Dam & reservoir, begins to fill with water [story]
Bouquet Reservoir
Mustangs, San Diego Christian Split Doubleheader
The Master's University baseball team split its twin bill against San Diego Christian Saturday, but won the three-game series.
Mustangs, San Diego Christian Split Doubleheader
L.A. County’s Youth Sailing Camp Dates Announced
The Department of Beaches and Harbors’ Russell Walker W.A.T.E.R. (Water Awareness, Training, Education & Recreation) Youth Sailing Camp is back for Spring Break.
L.A. County's Youth Sailing Camp Dates Announced
SCVNews.com
