SCVEDC Honors 2022’s Power Brokers in Commercial Real Estate

Each year the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation recognizes the top commercial real estate brokers active in the Santa Clarita Valley, with this years list featuring many returning faces as well as some new ones.

The Power Brokers of 2022 hail from seven commercial real estate companies based both in and outside the Santa Clarita Valley who represented transactions in the SCV. The top brokers logged transactions with a total footage of over 4.6M Square Feet. Their success reflects that the Santa Clarita Valley is a destination for a growing number of businesses looking for land, modern facilities and a business-friendly environment.

SCVEDC and the brokerage community enjoy a natural partnership. From co-marketing and assisting in removing administrative hurdles to providing incentives, the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation offers brokers a one-stop resource center. The free Site Selection Tool allows brokers, business owners, or entrepreneurs to see in real time what facilities are available for lease or sale (office, retail, industrial, etc.).

When a company selects a new site location, they not only look at concrete features such as space, facilities and growth opportunities, but also at economic and demographic attributes such as the labor pool, population characteristics, prevailing salaries and educational resources. SCVEDC provides authoritative data by working with top researchers and data providers in the field of economic development. They release annual forecasts and monthly updates as well as provide project-based regional data to help companies and brokers close the deal.

SCVEDC invests not just in growing local businesses, but attracting great companies to the region with a focus on industries that provide our residents with high quality, high paying jobs.

Bringing these businesses to the community takes a combined effort from the SCVEDC and their partners in economic development, and of course, from the tireless commercial real estate brokers who work hard to get these businesses set up at the right location that works for them.

