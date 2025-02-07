SCVEDC Names Natalie Vowell New VP of Business

The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Cooperation has announced that Natalie Vowell will assume the new Vice President of Business Development position for the Santa Clarita Valley.

This past October, Ondré Seltzer, who had served as the Interim President and CEO since July 2024, was unanimously selected by the Board of Directors’ hiring committee to take on the role permanently. This decision followed a thorough and competitive search process, which was immediately succeeded by a similar search for a candidate to fill Seltzer’s previous Vice President role.

Vowell is a dedicated leader with a distinguished background in activism, public service, and community engagement. With extensive experience in governance, policy advocacy and organizational leadership, she brings a strategic, people-first approach to fostering economic growth and community resilience.

Before joining the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation, Vowell served as a two-term senior Board Member of the St. Louis City Board of Education, including terms as Vice President and Secretary. During her tenure, she played a critical role in policy development, legislative affairs and community relations, championing initiatives that promoted transparency and created vocational and economic opportunities for students and residents.

Natalie also held leadership positions in nonprofit organizations, notably as the Executive Director of a Bentonville, AR-based nonprofit, where she promoted corporate and community support for workforce accessibility. Furthermore, she served as a Commissioner for the St. Louis Land Reutilization Authority, which supervises the St. Louis Development Corporation’s efforts to redevelop vacant properties, aiming to revitalize neighborhoods and stimulate economic investment. The LRA is responsible for managing St. Louis city’s land bank, which consists of over 12,000 city-owned parcels. It is the first and oldest land bank in the country.

Vowell studied computer science and music theory at the University of Arkansas, where she made history as the university’s youngest and first female computer lab manager. In 2010, Vowell moved to St. Louis, continuing her dedication to technology education as the Development Director and a board member for the North St. Louis nonprofit WITS Inc. There, she rebuilt unwanted electronics into computers for students and schools and led workshops teaching low-income families how to assemble their own computers from recycled parts. She has provided over 1,000 free computers for families in need. She remains an advocate for amplifying value-added diversification in STEAM industries and fostering economic opportunities through innovation and education.

With a passion for sustainable development and economic empowerment, Vowell founded Project Raise The Roof in St. Louis in 2013, a nonprofit focused on preventing homelessness, promoting homeownership, and strengthening local economies. This project assisted over 80 marginalized families in stopping the seizure of owner-occupied homes at city Sheriff’s auctions, contributing to housing on the tax rolls, generating school funding, growing generational wealth, and preventing property vacancy.

Vowell’s expertise encompasses various disciplines, such as policy analysis, business development, state and local government relations and strategic planning. She obtained Advanced and Master Certifications from the Missouri School Boards’ Association and served on MSBA’s Executive Committee.

With extensive knowledge in leadership, development, and community-guided initiatives, Vowell is dedicated to driving meaningful progress and strategic growth to positively contribute to the quality of life for all residents in the Santa Clarita Valley. Natalie Vowell is a mom and musician delighted to make Valencia her new home.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...