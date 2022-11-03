SCVEDC Offers Webpage for Recruiting Companies

Looking to attract new talent to your business in the Santa Clarita Valley? Trying to incentivize that perfect candidate to move here?

With more people relocating to the SCV, the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation offers a digital hub that helps people learn more about their new home, including information about schools, parks, educational and employment opportunities, activities and more.

In today’s labor market, companies are doing everything they can to maintain their current staff, while simultaneously competing with other businesses for top talent.

SCV employers are encouraged to link to this page and use it in their efforts to recruit talent to their companies and to the SCV.

Click [here] for more information.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...