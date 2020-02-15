SCVEDC Receives CALED Award of Excellence

The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation received a significant recognition this week from the California Association for Local Economic Development or CALED and has been honored with an Award of Excellence in their Programs Category for SCVEDC’s LiveWorkSCV.com job board.

LiveWorkSCV.com is a free resource that matches SCV job opportunities with local talent. After hearing feedback from Santa Clarita Valley employers that it was difficult to find qualified, local candidates, and hearing from residents that they were tired of their long commute times, SCVEDC launched this comprehensive job board to address this issue.

Job postings are free to SCV employers and all jobs are reviewed before publishing to assure they meet the SCV locale criteria.

LiveWorkSCV.com has been lauded by numerous employers, and unanimously supported by SCVEDC’s 50-seat board of directors as a program congruous to our mission of growing a diverse and quality jobs base in the Santa Clarita Valley.

In its first six months of operation in 2019, 127 unique Santa Clarita Valley companies posted jobs and there are many success stories of employers finding local workers.

“We are thrilled to receive this award in recognition of LiveWorkSCV.com,” said SCVEDC chief Holly Schroeder in a statement. “This resource provides a valuable service to both local companies and residents. The award offers validation that the work we are doing here in the Santa Clarita Valley in support of local businesses is being noticed and making an impact.”

CALED is one of the most well-respected California agencies when it comes to providing resources to economic development agencies within the state. CALED serves as an information hub to all of its members providing information and services relating to business attraction and retention, employee training, legislation and lobbying and more.

SCVEDC will be recognized at a formal award presentation at the CALED annual conference in Sacramento on March 26, 2020.

For more information about the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation or its recent CALED award, call 661-288-4400 or visit SCVEDC.org.

About the SCVEDC

As a unique private / public partnership representing the united effort of regional industry and government leaders, the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation adopts an integrated approach to attracting, retaining and expanding a diversity of businesses. Its overarching goal is to support the creation of high-paying jobs for our educated workforce, stimulate economic activity that grows the regional tax base, and strategically position the Santa Clarita Valley and its businesses to better compete in the global economy.