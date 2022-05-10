SCVEDC Releases Santa Clarita Valley Talent Report

The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation has issued a new report aimed at attracting businesses to the SCV. The report looks at the who, what, where, when and why of SCV and why the SCV is businesses ideal location to live, work and play.

The pandemic caused a massive shift in prioritizing work/life balance, with workers preferring to trade in their long commutes for the opportunity to work closer to home.

The Santa Clarita Valley boasts a fast-growing economy and unmatched quality of life, with a vibrant and highly skilled talent pool, exceptional academic institutions and cutting-edge workforce training initiatives.

The SCV is a highly attractive market for talent to grow their lifestyles, families and careers. Ideally located just 30 miles from Los Angeles, the SCV offers an abundance of room to prosper and thrive.

To download the report click here.

