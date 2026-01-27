SCVEDC Seeks Candidates for Vice President of Business Development

The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation is looking for visionary leaders in the business landscape.

The SCVEDC is actively seeking a dynamic and results-driven Vice President of Business Development to join the SCVEDC team and spearhead strategic initiatives that foster economic growth and innovation in the region.

This key position will be instrumental in driving business retention and expansion efforts, supporting workforce development initiatives in the Santa Clarita Valley and attracting both domestic and international investment.

Reporting directly to the SCVEDC President/CEO, the VP will collaborate with industry leaders, educational institutions and local businesses to promote growth and innovation within the SCV community.

If you, or someone you know, is passionate about making a difference and possesses a track record of successful business development, please visit SCVEDC Jobs for more information and application.

