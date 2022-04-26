Schools Superintendent Gathers All School Districts to Focus on Literacy State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond today announced a meeting and call to action for all California school districts and charters to meet on May 20 to discuss statewide and schoolwide efforts to ensure all students learn to read by third grade.

SCVEDC Urges Santa Clarita Businesses to Take BizFed Pulse Poll The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation has shared a link for SCV businesses to participate in a pulse poll conducted every year by the Los Angeles County Business Federation.

May 2-8: Export Week Educates Companies on Market Opportunities Export week is a U.S. Commercial Service led multifaceted program designed to advise and educate U.S. Companies about market opportunities and tradecraft skills. Many of the programs are being offered free of charge and you can choose as many as you’d like to attend.

Caltrans to Close Multiple I-210 Ramps in San Fernando Valley for 45 Days The California Department of Transportation announces long-term closures of multiple westbound Interstate 210 on and off-ramps in Lake View Terrace and Sylmar for paving work. Residents and local businesses located near the freeway may experience noise, vibrations and dust associated with construction activities.

May 9: Supervisors Recognize Women of the Year The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors along with the Commission for Women will hold its 37th Annual Women of the Year Commemorative Celebration Luncheon on Monday, May 9, 2022.