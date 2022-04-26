SCVEDC Urges Santa Clarita Businesses to Take BizFed Pulse Poll

The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation has shared a link for SCV businesses to participate in a pulse poll conducted every year by the Los Angeles County Business Federation. The pulse poll analyzes key topics that impact business operation and profitability including workforce levels, remote work, childcare challenges, the effectiveness of government relief programs and other topics.
The insights gathered from the responses will determine how the Federation ranks their policy priorities, plan advocacy work and make decisions about how to best serve you in the coming year. Make your voice heard and help contribute to the growth of business in Los Angeles County.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond today announced a meeting and call to action for all California school districts and charters to meet on May 20 to discuss statewide and schoolwide efforts to ensure all students learn to read by third grade.
Export week is a U.S. Commercial Service led multifaceted program designed to advise and educate U.S. Companies about market opportunities and tradecraft skills. Many of the programs are being offered free of charge and you can choose as many as you’d like to attend.
The California Department of Transportation announces long-term closures of multiple westbound Interstate 210 on and off-ramps in Lake View Terrace and Sylmar for paving work. Residents and local businesses located near the freeway may experience noise, vibrations and dust associated with construction activities.
First Note Play presents "Girls Empowered: Valencia High School Benefit Concert" at the Canyon High School Performing Arts Center Wednesday, April 27 at 7:30 p.m. The event will raise funds for the Valencia High School Jazz Choir and Wellness Program. Doors open at 7 p.m.
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency invites the community to a Virtual Drought Forum on Tuesday May 10 at 6 p.m. The event will highlight key drought information, impacts and how customers can save water.
College of the Canyons scored its first run in the seventh and added another in the ninth on a long ball from Tafton Hensley, but it wasn't enough as the Cougars dropped the opener of a three-game series to Citrus College 5-2 on Tuesday.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 14 new deaths over the weekend, two additional deaths Monday, 1,069 new cases countywide, with 552 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley
- 396 new cases in Castaic alone.
SACRAMENTO - Senate Republican Leader Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, announced that his legislation to add clarity and accountability to California’s efforts to address homelessness has earned bipartisan support and recently passed 4-0 out of the Senate Committee on Human Services.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.