SCVEDC Welcomes New VP of Workforce & Economic Development

The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation is excited to welcome Jey Wagner, Ed.D. as their Vice President of Workforce & Economic Development, after the retirement of Director of Business Assistance, Sue Arellano.

With a proven record spanning over three decades, Wagner is a seasoned professional in delivering world-class business improvement results. His expertise extends to executive human resources and entrepreneurial leadership, where he has supported business strategy development and implementation across several continents and has successfully addressed company culture improvement initiatives.

Wagner’s experience includes successful workforce development efforts, resulting in positive operational and financial outcomes. He has built and led teams, focusing on achievement of talent management and production goals. With his vast knowledge, Wagner has coached senior leaders and managers in navigating complex issues while creating impactful learning and development programs that support retention, career advancement, and overall organizational growth.

As a trusted advisor and practitioner in strategic human resources management, adult learning-based solutions, and executive coaching, Wagner excels in creating, developing, and implementing innovative skill and capability development programs in collaboration with senior decision-makers. Most recently, he served as the Senior Vice President of Employee Engagement at Leadership Enrichment Partners; a Global Professional Development Executive at Dale Carnegie Training and President and CEO of Dale Carnegie Training of Greater Los Angeles and Ventura County; Vice President of Human Resources at Electro Rent Corporation; and Vice President of Human Resources and Operational Committee Member at Answer Financial Inc., an Allstate Company.

His dedication to continuous learning led him to earn a Doctor of Education in Organizational Leadership and Change from the University of Southern California, a Master of Business Administration from Purdue University’s Krannert School of Management, and a Bachelor of Science in Organizational Management from the University of La Verne. Furthermore, Wagner’s credentials also include Stakeholder Centered Coaching certification by Marshall Goldsmith and Master Trainer and Coach certification from Carnegie University.

In addition to his professional accomplishments, Wagner is a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and California Air National Guard, where he served in both enlisted and commissioned capacities. He has been a resident of the Santa Clarita Valley for 33 years and lives in Newhall with his wife and children.

Arellano leaves SCVEDC after seven years as a Director. Her impact on the businesses and the community in the Santa Clarita Valley during her tenure is impossible to quantify. Whether it was helping with permitting issues, tax credits and business incentives, or assisting with workforce and training solutions, she was always willing to fight alongside our businesses to achieve their goals.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...