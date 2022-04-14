SCVEDC’s Holly Schroeder Named Among Top 50 Economic Developers

Consultant Connect, a consulting agency designed to bridge the gap between economic developers and site consultants, announces its 2022 list of North America’s Top 50 Economic Developers, which includes Santa Clarita Economic Development Corporation’s Holly Schroeder.
The economic development professionals selected for this list were nominated by their colleagues in both the economic development and site location consulting industries for excellent practices, innovation and success in building the communities they serve.
Each Top 50 Economic Developer will be featured individually starting May 9 through the selected social media channels of Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter, where each award recipient will have the opportunity to share industry knowledge, leadership insights and career wisdoms with fellow industry professionals. Consultant Connect strives to lift up the economic development industry by recognizing remarkable economic developers. Recipients will be presented their award at Consultant Connect’s Economix event in Columbus, OH this December.
“Releasing the Top 50 list is one of Consultant Connect’s favorite times of the year because we are so passionate about recognizing economic development leaders’ transformative work. This year’s group faced hurdles unlike any other Top 50 group has seen over the past year, and we are honored to provide a platform for them to be recognized for the passionate commitment they’ve made to their communities,” said Carla Sones, managing director of Consultant Connect. This annual list recognizing North America’s Top 50 Economic Developers is designed to acknowledge top leaders in this field and elevate the conversation around economic development and job creation.
The complete list of North America’s Top 50 Economic Developers of 2022 includes:
About Consultant Connect
Consultant Connect works to bridge the gap between leading economic developers and site location consultants through exclusive networking events, educational services and leadership development. Consultant Connect not only gives economic developers an inside look into the world of site selection – it gives them the applicable information necessary to propel their careers and communities forward. For more information, please visit www.consultantconnect.org.
In its ongoing mission “to empower creativity and leadership in indigenous arts and cultures through higher education, lifelong learning and outreach,” the Institute of American Indian Arts announced the formation of a new partnership with the California Institute of the Arts. The partnership will allow the schools to collaborate and influence each other through student and faculty exchanges.
College of the Canyons Golf returned to its traditional spot atop the field at the Rig City Invitational hosted by Bakersfield Field College on Monday, in an event which also served as a Western State Conference tourney.
(CN) — The California Department of Fish and Wildlife recommended against adding the iconic Joshua tree to the state endangered species list, angering environmentalists who say a lack of protections will further imperil the vulnerable trees.
The Santa Clarita Valley Sanitation District is pleased to announce that the three remaining legal challenges to the agency’s state‐mandated Chloride Compliance Project and recycled water program have been resolved.
College of the Canyons engineering major Jammal Yarbrough is one of 14 students, and the only community college student, from across the nation to be selected for the inaugural class of TE Connectivity’s African Heritage Scholarship Program.
At the special meeting of the Santa Clarita City Council on April 12, 2022, the City Council approved a settlement agreement with the plaintiffs who filed suit against the city back on Dec. 29, 2021, claiming a violation of the California Voting Rights Act.
NASA has selected nine student teams, including one from College of the Canyons, to launch scientific payloads on a NASA heavy-lift balloon for the 16th High-Altitude Student Platform, HASP, mission flying during the fall 2022 campaign in Fort Sumner, N.M.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 13 new deaths, 795 new positive cases countywide, with 16 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 31,819, county case totals to 2,847,097 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 72,599 since March of 2020. There are 270 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized.
The MAIN in Old Town Newhall will host a free international film screening on Thursday, April 28 at 7 p.m. The new documentary "Caravan" from Ukrainian filmmaker Iryna Prudkova will be featured. Attendees can participate in a special live, virtual talkback session with the director after the film.
Spring is in full swing and that means the signature fundraising event of the year for Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia is around the corner. The 49th Annual Frontier Toyota Henry Mayo “Drive Safe” Golf Classic will take place on Monday, May 9 at the Oaks Club at Valencia.
Robert Pretzlaff, M.D., M.B.A, has been promoted to Senior Vice President at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and has taken on the role of Chief Clinical Officer in addition to his current role as Chief Medical officer.
