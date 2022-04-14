SCVEDC’s Holly Schroeder Named Among Top 50 Economic Developers

Consultant Connect, a consulting agency designed to bridge the gap between economic developers and site consultants, announces its 2022 list of North America’s Top 50 Economic Developers, which includes Santa Clarita Economic Development Corporation’s Holly Schroeder.

The economic development professionals selected for this list were nominated by their colleagues in both the economic development and site location consulting industries for excellent practices, innovation and success in building the communities they serve.

Each Top 50 Economic Developer will be featured individually starting May 9 through the selected social media channels of Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter, where each award recipient will have the opportunity to share industry knowledge, leadership insights and career wisdoms with fellow industry professionals. Consultant Connect strives to lift up the economic development industry by recognizing remarkable economic developers. Recipients will be presented their award at Consultant Connect’s Economix event in Columbus, OH this December.

“Releasing the Top 50 list is one of Consultant Connect’s favorite times of the year because we are so passionate about recognizing economic development leaders’ transformative work. This year’s group faced hurdles unlike any other Top 50 group has seen over the past year, and we are honored to provide a platform for them to be recognized for the passionate commitment they’ve made to their communities,” said Carla Sones, managing director of Consultant Connect. This annual list recognizing North America’s Top 50 Economic Developers is designed to acknowledge top leaders in this field and elevate the conversation around economic development and job creation.

The complete list of North America’s Top 50 Economic Developers of 2022 includes:

About Consultant Connect

Consultant Connect works to bridge the gap between leading economic developers and site location consultants through exclusive networking events, educational services and leadership development. Consultant Connect not only gives economic developers an inside look into the world of site selection – it gives them the applicable information necessary to propel their careers and communities forward. For more information, please visit www.consultantconnect.org.

