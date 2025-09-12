SCVi Charter School Honors First Responders with Community Assembly

SCVi Charter School hosted a First Responder Assembly on Thursday, Sept. 11, to honor those who put their lives on the line to ensure the safety of the Santa Clarita Valley and its residents.

The event, which was inspired by a parent volunteer, was a significant step in the school’s mission to foster stronger community connections.

“We are incredibly proud to host this event and express our profound gratitude to the first responders who serve our community,” said SCVi Codirector Chad Powell. “It is essential for our learners to understand the sacrifices these individuals make and to honor them in a meaningful way.”

The assembly, emceed by Powell, welcomed special guests from Fire Station 143, the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s station, and SCVi family members who are first responders or serve in the armed forces.

Following the ceremony, students were given the opportunity to explore a fire engine and two sheriffs’ vehicles.

The event featured a color guard ceremony by Lainey Mazza of Girl Scout Troop 452, who raised and lowered the flag to half-mast.

The Pledge of Allegiance was led by SCVi’s Upper School Ambassadors.

Aiden Yang, a sevemth grader at SCVi, delivered a performance of the national anthem.

The event continued with a performance of “You’re a Grand Old Flag” by a third and fourth grade class.

Finally, to conclude the ceremony, learners presented hundreds of thank-you cards to the honored guests.

Following the ceremony, all attending first responders were invited to enjoy refreshments at a reception in their honor, organized by the SCVi PTSA.

Since its establishment in 2008, SCVi Charter School has grown to serve learners in grades TK-12 across the Santa Clarita Valley and beyond. Any student residing in Los Angeles County or a connecting county within California is eligible to attend. SCVi focuses on students’ individual growth, guiding and assessing each learner through an Individualized Learning Plan tailored to the child’s unique goals.

For more information, please contact: info@scvi-k12.org or call (661) 705-4820, ileadsantaclarita.org.

