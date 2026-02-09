SCVi Charter School Launches College Connect

SCVi Charter School is redefining college readiness with the launch of College Connect, an innovative pathway that allows high school students to begin earning college credit while still receiving a full, connected high school experience.

College Connect brings real college coursework directly to SCVi’s campus through a partnership with a local community college. The program allows students to earn transferable college credits at no cost in a supported, cohort-based environment. Unlike many traditional “early college” programs that require a high GPA for entry, College Connect is available to all enrolled SCVi students in grades 9–12 through self-selection.

“At SCVi, we believe high school should be a launchpad, not just a destination,” said Martha Spansel-Pellico, School Director. “With College Connect, we are removing the traditional ‘walls’ between high school and higher education. We’re ensuring that every student has the confidence and the credits to hit the ground running the moment they graduate.”

College Connect represents the formal evolution of SCVi’s already successful dual-enrollment offerings. By building on a track record of high student achievement in previous on-campus college courses, SCVi is now expanding these opportunities into structured, multi-year pathways. While the program removes traditional GPA barriers to ensure broad access, SCVi is maintaining small, high-support cohorts to provide the personalized guidance for which the school is known. As a result, space in these inaugural formalized cohorts is limited.

“The transition to college can often feel like a leap into the unknown, but it doesn’t have to be,” said Kris Nilsen, College and Career Counselor. “College Connect gives our students a ‘test drive’ of the college experience within the safety net of their high school community. It’s about building the academic stamina and self-belief that will serve them for the rest of their lives.”

Through three distinct pathways, College Launchpad, Biliteracy and Aerospace, students can meet high school graduation requirements while simultaneously completing college coursework. By the time they graduate, participants will have earned college credit and gained firsthand experience with college-level academics.

Families interested in learning more are invited to an informational webinar on Thursday, Feb. 19, at 6 p.m. SCVi staff will share details about the pathways and how students can secure their spot in the upcoming cohorts.

Registration is available at https://ileadsantaclarita.org/scvi-college-connect/

