SCVi Charter School Welcomes New Applicants for 2026-27 School Year

The opportunity to secure a spot for the 2026-2027 school year at SCVi Charter School is now available. SCVi has launched its enrollment lottery, inviting families to explore tuition-free, learner-centered education.

Lottery applications are now live, and families are encouraged to apply early. The deadline to apply is March 23, 2026.

SCVi Charter School: Leadership & College Readiness (Grades TK-12)

As the founding school of the iLEAD network, SCVi serves as a model for academic innovation in the Santa Clarita Valley.

SCVi College Connect: In partnership with College of the Canyons, this program allows high schoolers to earn free, transferable college credits through dual enrollment pathways such as the “College Launchpad” and “Biliteracy Pathway.”

Dual Language Expansion: SCVi is expanding its high-demand English/Spanish Dual Language Immersion program to include grades K-6 for the upcoming school year.

Flexibility: Families can choose from classroom-based or independent-study options.

Unique Offerings: In addition to its English/Spanish Dual Immersion in the lower school, SCVi offers Career Technical Education and the rigorous International Baccalaureate Career-Related Programme for high schoolers.

How to Apply:

Visit ileadsantaclarita.org.

About SCVi Charter School

Since its establishment in 2008, SCVi Charter School has grown to serve learners in grades TK-12 across the Santa Clarita Valley and beyond. Any student residing in Los Angeles County or a connecting county within California is eligible to attend. SCVi focuses on students’ individual growth, guiding and assessing each learner through an Individualized Learning Plan tailored to grade-level standards and the child’s unique goals.

For more information you may also email info@scvi-k12.org or call (661) 705-4820.

