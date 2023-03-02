Inside Weather Santa Clarita CA

Sunny

58°F Calendar Today in

S.C.V. History 1938 - Great Flood of 1938 causes massive destruction and death across the greater Los Angeles region [

- Great Flood of 1938 causes massive destruction and death across the greater Los Angeles region [ story

SCVi Now Recruiting Students for 2023-24 School Year Tweet This Facebook Digg This Bookmark Stumble RSS Santa Clarita Valley International Charter School, the Founding School for iLEAD, a public charter school network that makes available innovative learning options for children in grades TK through 12, is recruiting new students for the 2023-24 school year through lottery applications. The deadline to apply is March 19, and the lottery will be conducted on March 25, at 1 p.m. SCVi is a tuition-free school where children are nurtured and empowered as “learners” who are “Free to Think and Inspired to Lead.” Learners can choose from among classroom-based, home- study, blended-learning, and independent-study options—whatever best suits their and their family’s school/extracurricular/commuting needs, and ensures their success. There are even opportunities for English/Spanish dual immersion, and an International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme to propel learners from Santa Clarita to the world! Accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC) and using Common Core standards as the baseline for each student’s Individualized Learning Plan, SCVi takes a learner- centered approach to instruction where teachers are “facilitators” who empower the learners in their care to explore and achieve. At SCVi: – Learners are inspired to dream big and aspire to be collaborative, tech-savvy, creative, innovative world changers. – Families are encouraged to engage in their children’s education by having a valued voice in the process and being afforded an opportunity where everyone can learn together. – Facilitators (teachers) lead in a safe and collaborative environment, which is nonetheless dynamic and ever-changing to keep young minds stimulated. As part of the iLEAD network, SCVi serves as a model for what the role of education should be: To change lives so that the world can be a better place. SCVi is inspiring life-long learners with the skills to lead nationally and internationally in the 21st century. To enroll their child, parents should visit ileadsantaclarita.org and find frequently asked questions and an enrollment application for school year 2023-24. Parents looking to enroll their child for the current (2022-23) school year are free to submit an application; it will be processed in the order received based on grade availability. About SCVi Charter School Since it opened in 2008, SCVi Charter School has grown to serve learners in grades TK-12 across the Santa Clarita Valley and beyond. Any student residing in Los Angeles County or a connecting county within the state of California may attend. The school focuses on the individual growth of students, or “learners,” as students are called. Every learner at SCVi is guided and assessed through an Individualized Learning Plan, setting goals at the beginning of the school year while determining benchmarks and an action plan to achieve each student’s own unique goals. Learning at SCVi is as personalized and unique as every child that is served. Choice plays a big part of each child’s and family’s empowerment resulting in success. For questions, please write to info@scvi-k12.org, call 661.705.4820, or visit ileadsantaclarita.org. About iLEAD Schools, whose motto is, “Free to think. Inspired to Lead.” iLEAD stands for International, Leadership, Entrepreneurial Development, Arts, and Design Thinking. The seven schools and academic programs of the iLEAD charter school network serve five California counties: Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, Ventura and Kern. iLEAD’s vision is to personalize learning with a focus on project-based and social-emotional learning, inspiring lifelong learners with the skills they need to lead in the 21st century. To learn more, please visit ileadschools.org or write to info@ileadschools.org. Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading... Related Comment On This Story