header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
58°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
March 2
1938 - Great Flood of 1938 causes massive destruction and death across the greater Los Angeles region [story]
flooding
SCVi Now Recruiting Students for 2023-24 School Year
| Thursday, Mar 2, 2023
SCVi

Santa Clarita Valley International Charter School, the Founding School for iLEAD, a public charter school network that makes available innovative learning options for children in grades TK through 12, is recruiting new students for the 2023-24 school year through lottery applications. The deadline to apply is March 19, and the lottery will be conducted on March 25, at 1 p.m.

SCVi is a tuition-free school where children are nurtured and empowered as “learners” who are “Free to Think and Inspired to Lead.” Learners can choose from among classroom-based, home- study, blended-learning, and independent-study options—whatever best suits their and their family’s school/extracurricular/commuting needs, and ensures their success. There are even opportunities for English/Spanish dual immersion, and an International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme to propel learners from Santa Clarita to the world!

Accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC) and using Common Core standards as the baseline for each student’s Individualized Learning Plan, SCVi takes a learner- centered approach to instruction where teachers are “facilitators” who empower the learners in their care to explore and achieve.

At SCVi:

– Learners are inspired to dream big and aspire to be collaborative, tech-savvy, creative, innovative world changers.

– Families are encouraged to engage in their children’s education by having a valued voice in the process and being afforded an opportunity where everyone can learn together.

– Facilitators (teachers) lead in a safe and collaborative environment, which is nonetheless dynamic and ever-changing to keep young minds stimulated.

As part of the iLEAD network, SCVi serves as a model for what the role of education should be: To change lives so that the world can be a better place. SCVi is inspiring life-long learners with the skills to lead nationally and internationally in the 21st century.

To enroll their child, parents should visit ileadsantaclarita.org and find frequently asked questions and an enrollment application for school year 2023-24. Parents looking to enroll their child for the current (2022-23) school year are free to submit an application; it will be processed in the order received based on grade availability.

About SCVi Charter School

Since it opened in 2008, SCVi Charter School has grown to serve learners in grades TK-12 across the Santa Clarita Valley and beyond. Any student residing in Los Angeles County or a connecting county within the state of California may attend.

The school focuses on the individual growth of students, or “learners,” as students are called. Every learner at SCVi is guided and assessed through an Individualized Learning Plan, setting goals at the beginning of the school year while determining benchmarks and an action plan to achieve each student’s own unique goals. Learning at SCVi is as personalized and unique as every child that is served. Choice plays a big part of each child’s and family’s empowerment resulting in success.

For questions, please write to info@scvi-k12.org, call 661.705.4820, or visit ileadsantaclarita.org.

About iLEAD Schools, whose motto is, “Free to think. Inspired to Lead.”

iLEAD stands for International, Leadership, Entrepreneurial Development, Arts, and Design Thinking. The seven schools and academic programs of the iLEAD charter school network serve five California counties: Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, Ventura and Kern. iLEAD’s vision is to personalize learning with a focus on project-based and social-emotional learning, inspiring lifelong learners with the skills they need to lead in the 21st century.

To learn more, please visit ileadschools.org or write to info@ileadschools.org.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL SCHOOL LINKS
Related Content
LATEST SCHOOL NEWS
> SCHOOL NEWS ARCHIVE

SCVi Now Recruiting Students for 2023-24 School Year

SCVi Now Recruiting Students for 2023-24 School Year
Thursday, Mar 2, 2023
Santa Clarita Valley International Charter School, the Founding School for iLEAD, a public charter school network that makes available innovative learning options for children in grades TK through 12, is recruiting new students for the 2023-24 school year through lottery applications.
FULL STORY...

Feb. 28: Saugus Union School District Regular Meeting

Feb. 28: Saugus Union School District Regular Meeting
Monday, Feb 27, 2023
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, Feb. 28, beginning at 6:30 p.m.
FULL STORY...

March 1: Hart District Board Meeting

March 1: Hart District Board Meeting
Monday, Feb 27, 2023
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will take place Wednesday, March 1, beginning with a closed session at 6 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
FULL STORY...

Feb. 25: Many Families, One Community Family Resource Fair Postponed

Feb. 25: Many Families, One Community Family Resource Fair Postponed
Friday, Feb 24, 2023
William S. Hart Union High School District has announced that the upcoming Many Families One Community Family Resource Fair scheduled for Saturday, Feb 25 has been postponed due to this weekend's weather forecast. The event will be rescheduled and a new date will be communicated soon.
FULL STORY...

Saugus High Future Business Leaders of America Compete at Conference

Saugus High Future Business Leaders of America Compete at Conference
Tuesday, Feb 21, 2023
Saugus High School Future Business Leaders of America attended the Gold Coast Section Conference on Saturday, Feb. 11 at Santa Susana High School in Simi Valley.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Mustangs Find Success at NAIA Swim Nationals
Team records fell and All-Americans were crowned for The Master's University on the first day of the NAIA Swimming & Diving National Championships in Columbus, Georgia.
Mustangs Find Success at NAIA Swim Nationals
American Red Cross Announces March 2023 Monthlong Events
As climate disasters, blood donation needs and other emergencies upend lives, local community heroes are stepping up to care for one another.
American Red Cross Announces March 2023 Monthlong Events
Whittaker-Bermite Owner Partners with New Urban West to Develop Site
With a track record of successful community development in the Santa Clarita Valley, New Urban West, has announced its new agreement with the property owner of Whittaker-Bermite to plan and develop the site into a new, mixed-use village at the center of the City.
Whittaker-Bermite Owner Partners with New Urban West to Develop Site
SCVi Now Recruiting Students for 2023-24 School Year
Santa Clarita Valley International Charter School, the Founding School for iLEAD, a public charter school network that makes available innovative learning options for children in grades TK through 12, is recruiting new students for the 2023-24 school year through lottery applications.
SCVi Now Recruiting Students for 2023-24 School Year
SCVEDC’s 2022 Annual Report Released
After 12 years of collaborative efforts within our community, the work of the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation has never been more vital.
SCVEDC’s 2022 Annual Report Released
March 18: COC Hosting Discover Day for New, Potential Students
College of the Canyons will hold Discover Day, an event that will give new and potential students the opportunity to explore program offerings and opportunities, on Saturday, March 18, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
March 18: COC Hosting Discover Day for New, Potential Students
Monthly Message from City Manager – March 2023 | One Story One City
I always enjoy visiting our Santa Clarita Public Library Branches and seeing the wide-range of community members taking advantage of the resources, materials, books and services provided.
Monthly Message from City Manager – March 2023 | One Story One City
Dr. Lisa Wong Appointed Director of L.A. County’s Mental Health Department
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to appoint Dr. Lisa H. Wong Director of Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health during its Board meeting Tuesday.
Dr. Lisa Wong Appointed Director of L.A. County’s Mental Health Department
Thursday COVID Roundup: Resources to Remain After Emergency Orders End
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday no additional deaths and 29 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, with 16 additional deaths and 1,028 new cases countywide.
Thursday COVID Roundup: Resources to Remain After Emergency Orders End
Today in SCV History (March 2)
1938 - Great Flood of 1938 causes massive destruction and death across the greater Los Angeles region [story]
flooding
Wednesday COVID Roundup: Case Count Continues Decline
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health today confirmed 15 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 882 new cases countywide and 36 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID Roundup: Case Count Continues Decline
County Extends Cold Weather Alert Through Weekend
The Los Angeles County Health Officer is issuing a Cold Weather Alert due to the National Weather Service’s forecast for low temperatures.
County Extends Cold Weather Alert Through Weekend
Assemblywoman Schiavo Announces Two Additional Housing Bills
Assemblywoman Schiavo announced two additional pieces of legislation aimed at housing affordability.
Assemblywoman Schiavo Announces Two Additional Housing Bills
SCV Water Launches New Website
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency has just launched a new website; links to the packet for committee meetings will now direct you to an information card
SCV Water Launches New Website
County Ask Public For Feedback On Cannabis Equity Program
The LA County Office of Cannabis Management is inviting the public to join an upcoming community meeting and help determine what an equitable cannabis industry in LA County looks like.
County Ask Public For Feedback On Cannabis Equity Program
California Credit Union Launches Summer Internship Program
California Credit Union has launched a Summer Internship Program, inviting local college students and high school seniors to apply for the opportunity to work at the credit union.
California Credit Union Launches Summer Internship Program
Supervisors Set Independent Review of Governance Structure to Explore Expanding Board
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors  unanimously passed a motion by Supervisors Holly J. Mitchell and Lindsey P. Horvath calling for, in the first time in the history of the Board, an independent third-party review of its governance structure.
Supervisors Set Independent Review of Governance Structure to Explore Expanding Board
Mayor’s Monthly Message: Free To Be Me Festival
For a child with autism or other special needs, taking part in community events can be stressful and overwhelming.
Mayor’s Monthly Message: Free To Be Me Festival
Board of Supervisors Appoints New LACoFD Fire Chief
The County of Los Angeles Board of Supervisors appointed Anthony C. Marrone to serve as the tenth Fire Chief of the County of Los Angeles Fire Department, effective Feb 28, 2023.
Board of Supervisors Appoints New LACoFD Fire Chief
CSUN to Explore Evolution of Chicano Theater with Playwright Luis Valdez
Influential Chicano playwright and filmmaker Luis Valdez will discuss his theater company, El Teatro Campesino and its influence on the evolution of Chicano theater, during a special presentation on March 15, at California State University, Northridge.
CSUN to Explore Evolution of Chicano Theater with Playwright Luis Valdez
Today in SCV History (March 1)
1990 - President George H.W. Bush and Sheriff Sherman Block dedicate new North County Correctional Facility in Castaic [story]
ribbon cutting
Canyons Men’s Golf Settles For Fifth at 16-Team Riverside Invitational
College of the Canyons competed at the Riverside City College Invitational Monday, Feb. 27 at Victoria Country Club, battling through inclement weather to settle for fifth place in the 16-team field from across the state.
Canyons Men’s Golf Settles For Fifth at 16-Team Riverside Invitational
Tuesday COVID Roundup: 17 New SCV Cases Reported
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health today confirmed 15 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 921 new cases countywide and 17 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: 17 New SCV Cases Reported
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: