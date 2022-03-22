SCV’s Female-Owned SchlickArt Recognized During Women’s History Month

State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, in celebration of Women’s History Month, is recognizing SchlickArt Photography and Video, a woman-owned business, as the 21st Senate District Small Business of the Month, as well as several well-known female community leaders. This year’s honorees are Vicky Ventura, Regina Weatherspoon-Bell, and Lindsay Schlick, owner of SchlickArt Photography and Video.

“Women’s History Month is a great opportunity to highlight some of the 21st Senate District’s amazing women, and we have quite a few,” said Wilk. “It is my honor to recognize Vicky Ventura, Regina Weatherspoon-Bell, and Lindsay Schlick as my 2022 Women’s History Month honorees. Their leadership and contributions to our community have enriched the lives of many people. Congratulations.”

This year’s honorees range from an immigrant who made the treacherous journey to California to start a better life, to a mother who once served in public service and is now an entrepreneur. These honorees are recognized for their leadership, bravery, and efforts which presented them the opportunities and the freedoms they have today. To learn more about these honorees, click [here].

“SchlickArt has been a staple in the Santa Clarita Valley for over 10 years,” said Wilk. “As one of the premier photography studios in the SCV, Lindsay’s passion for capturing the internal beauty of her subjects is unparalleled. She started out her business with a commitment to community service. There are very few organizations in the Santa Clarita area that have not been touched by her service.”

Click [here] to learn more about Senator Wilk’s honorees:

Lindsay Schlick – Santa Clarita honoree and owner of SchlickArt, March’s Small Business of the Month

Vicky Ventura – Antelope Valley honoree

Regina Weatherspoon-Bell – Victor Valley honoree

###

Senator Wilk represents the 21st Senate District which includes the Antelope, Santa Clarita and Victor valleys.

