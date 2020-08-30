SCV’s Illumination Dynamics to Raise Awareness, Lend Support to Live Events Industry

Santa Clarita-based Illumination Dynamics, a lighting and electric rental production company for television, motion picture, sports broadcast, and studio installations, will be among those taking part in a major call to action along with We Make Events, Red Alert RESTART and Extend Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) imploring the U.S. Congress to pass the RESTART Act (S.3814) to quickly offer economic relief to the live events industry, which has been shuttered since March 2020, putting millions of people out of work.

This call to action will take place Tuesday, Sept. 1, when buildings, structures, and residences will be lit in red from 9:00 p.m. – 12:00 a.m. (local time in each market) as the event rolls across North America. The goal to raise public awareness that the live events industry is on Red Alert for its very survival, and create congressional pressure to act now.

Additionally, the movement is to support ExtendPUA.org in their efforts toward the continuation and extension of the PUA to provide relief to those without work due to COVID-19.

The initial date of Aug. 27 coincides with the closing of a national political convention and the organizers of Red Alert and We Make Events want to make sure their message is heard loud and clear and gets the media attention it deserves.

“We had no intentions to piggyback on the convention, and we began receiving feedback from several US cities with concern about having our event on the same day. Therefore, a decision was made to move the date in order to expand our exposure,” said Brad Nelms, We Make Events North American director. “In the meantime, the group has managed to gather incredible support for this important movement, signing on more than 30 regional directors to lead the initiative in markets nationally. This team has been so fired up and already have commitments from hundreds of incredible venues and iconic locations nationally who will show support.”

Be An Arts Hero, a grassroots coalition of arts and cultural workers, reports:

“The Arts & Culture sector employs 5.1 million people and provides $877 billion value added to the U.S. economy. It adds more value to the economy than transportation, agriculture, or tourism. The Arts & Culture sector is a cornerstone of the larger U.S. economy, making up 4.5 percent of GDP. Despite their out-sized cultural and economic contribution, the Arts & Culture sector of the U.S. economy is in grave danger.

Due to COVID-19, 62 percent of Arts Workers report that they are fully unemployed. 94 percent of Arts workers report income loss; to date, the average Arts worker reports $23,500 in lost revenue this year. Due to COVID-19, 66 percent of Arts workers report they are unable to access the spaces, staff, resources, or supplies needed to perform their work.

According to the Brookings Institute economic report Lost Art: Measuring COVID-19’s Devastating Impact on America’s Creative Economy, they estimate a loss of “ 2.7 million jobs and more than $150 billion in sales of goods and services for creative industries nationwide, representing nearly a third of all jobs in those industries and 9 percent of annual sales. The fine and performing arts industries will be hit hardest, suffering estimated losses of almost 1.4 million jobs and $42.5 billion in sales. These estimated losses represent 50 percent of all jobs in those industries and more than a quarter of all lost sales nationwide.”

The targeted list of cities for the We Make Events, Red Alert RESTART, Extend PUA event on September 1, 2020 across North America includes Washington D.C., Huntsville, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Denver, Orlando, Tampa, Miami, Atlanta, Chicago, New Orleans, Boston, Baltimore, Las Vegas, New York City, Philadelphia, Pittsburg, Nashville, Dallas, Austin, Houston, Salt Lake City, Seattle, Portland, Phoenix, and Canadian neighbors including Toronto, Montreal, and Vancouver.

The North American event comes on the heels of the Aug. 11 event when over 700 buildings were lit in red across the UK, calling attention to the same plight facing the live events industry there.

As theaters, concert tours, festivals, opera houses, trade shows, and other live events as well as film and television production remain closed, or open on a very limited basis, the entire industry is impacted, from designers, technicians, programmers, and stagehands to rental shops, manufacturers, and distributors of entertainment technology. The first industry to close last March, Live Events could be the last sector to re-open due to the COVID-19 crisis.

For information about joining the event and lighting your building red, please contact: WeMakeEventsNorthAmerica@gmail.com.

For more information on Illumination Dynamics, visit https://www.illuminationdynamics.com/.