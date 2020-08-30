SCV’s Illumination Dynamics to Raise Awareness, Lend Support to Live Events Industry

Santa Clarita-based Illumination Dynamics, a lighting and electric rental production company for television, motion picture, sports broadcast, and studio installations, will be among those taking part in a major call to action along with We Make Events, Red Alert RESTART and Extend Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) imploring the U.S. Congress to pass the RESTART Act (S.3814) to quickly offer economic relief to the live events industry, which has been shuttered since March 2020, putting millions of people out of work.
This call to action will take place Tuesday, Sept. 1, when buildings, structures, and residences will be lit in red from 9:00 p.m. – 12:00 a.m. (local time in each market) as the event rolls across North America. The goal to raise public awareness that the live events industry is on Red Alert for its very survival, and create congressional pressure to act now.
Additionally, the movement is to support ExtendPUA.org in their efforts toward the continuation and extension of the PUA to provide relief to those without work due to COVID-19.
The initial date of Aug. 27 coincides with the closing of a national political convention and the organizers of Red Alert and We Make Events want to make sure their message is heard loud and clear and gets the media attention it deserves.
“We had no intentions to piggyback on the convention, and we began receiving feedback from several US cities with concern about having our event on the same day. Therefore, a decision was made to move the date in order to expand our exposure,” said Brad Nelms, We Make Events North American director. “In the meantime, the group has managed to gather incredible support for this important movement, signing on more than 30 regional directors to lead the initiative in markets nationally. This team has been so fired up and already have commitments from hundreds of incredible venues and iconic locations nationally who will show support.”
Be An Arts Hero, a grassroots coalition of arts and cultural workers, reports:
“The Arts & Culture sector employs 5.1 million people and provides $877 billion value added to the U.S. economy. It adds more value to the economy than transportation, agriculture, or tourism. The Arts & Culture sector is a cornerstone of the larger U.S. economy, making up 4.5 percent of GDP. Despite their out-sized cultural and economic contribution, the Arts & Culture sector of the U.S. economy is in grave danger.
Due to COVID-19, 62 percent of Arts Workers report that they are fully unemployed. 94 percent of Arts workers report income loss; to date, the average Arts worker reports $23,500 in lost revenue this year. Due to COVID-19, 66 percent of Arts workers report they are unable to access the spaces, staff, resources, or supplies needed to perform their work.
According to the Brookings Institute economic report Lost Art: Measuring COVID-19’s Devastating Impact on America’s Creative Economy, they estimate a loss of “ 2.7 million jobs and more than $150 billion in sales of goods and services for creative industries nationwide, representing nearly a third of all jobs in those industries and 9 percent of annual sales. The fine and performing arts industries will be hit hardest, suffering estimated losses of almost 1.4 million jobs and $42.5 billion in sales. These estimated losses represent 50 percent of all jobs in those industries and more than a quarter of all lost sales nationwide.”
The targeted list of cities for the We Make Events, Red Alert RESTART, Extend PUA event on September 1, 2020 across North America includes Washington D.C., Huntsville, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Denver, Orlando, Tampa, Miami, Atlanta, Chicago, New Orleans, Boston, Baltimore, Las Vegas, New York City, Philadelphia, Pittsburg, Nashville, Dallas, Austin, Houston, Salt Lake City, Seattle, Portland, Phoenix, and Canadian neighbors including Toronto, Montreal, and Vancouver.
The North American event comes on the heels of the Aug. 11 event when over 700 buildings were lit in red across the UK, calling attention to the same plight facing the live events industry there.
As theaters, concert tours, festivals, opera houses, trade shows, and other live events as well as film and television production remain closed, or open on a very limited basis, the entire industry is impacted, from designers, technicians, programmers, and stagehands to rental shops, manufacturers, and distributors of entertainment technology. The first industry to close last March, Live Events could be the last sector to re-open due to the COVID-19 crisis.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday confirmed 31 new deaths and 1,509 new cases of COVID-19, with a total of 5,336 cases and 54 deaths reported among Santa Clarita Valley residents since the pandemic began.
California counties will now use a new, color-coded tiered blueprint for the reopening of their economies that is simpler and more gradual than the COVID-19 watch list framework, state officials revealed Friday.
The number of homeless young adults in Los Angeles County has risen in the last year, according to a report released Thursday — and the data does not include the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.
After the William S. Hart Union High School District made the decision to use virtual learning as the new norm due to the ongoing pandemic, teachers in the district were given the option of whether they wanted to stay at home to teach or go into the classroom.
Calling for a crackdown of two major contributors to California’s notoriously hazy air, the state is moving forward with stringent new emissions regulations for the shipping and transportation industries.
Members of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Juvenile Intervention Team, or J-Team, shared Thursday some of the dangers of fentanyl, signs that someone may be using drugs and their efforts to combat emerging trends.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 38 new deaths, including the Santa Clarita Valley's 54th fatality and 1,636 new cases of confirmed COVID-19 countywide. The number of new cases reported Thursday include a backlog of 280 test results received from the State.
California State University, Northridge Chicano/a studies professor Stevie Ruiz and a team of academics across the country have received nearly $500,000 from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation to develop a national initiative to foster a new generation of leaders who understand the intersectionality between climate change and the disproportionate impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on communities of color
The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care & Control (DACC) is continuing its emergency animal sheltering services for residents displaced by the devastating Lake Fire, which has burned more than 31,000 acres in the Santa Clarita and Antelope valleys of northern Los Angeles County.
For the eighth consecutive year, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital has received the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Get With The Guidelines Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award.
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Thursday their newest exclusive partnership with One True North, a leadership and business coaching solutions practice in Valencia, to offer GrowthCLUB to the business community.
The County of Los Angeles Board of Supervisors, the L.A. County Department of Workforce Development, Aging and Community Services (WDACS), and the Commission on Human Relations jointly announced Thursday the launch of the “L.A. vs Hate” initiative to report and end incidents of hate and hate crimes in L.A. County.
The Santa Clarita Library and the Southern California Chapter of the Historical Novel Society are teaming up once again to present a virtual panel Traveling Through the Ages on Tuesday, Sept. 8, at 6:30 p.m.
With its campuses largely closed to students and the public during the fall 2020 semester, College of the Canyons will make a wide range of student services available remotely to support learning while also helping to curb the spread of COVID-19.
