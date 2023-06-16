SCV’s Marie Wise-Hawkins Releases New Song, ‘Island Time’

Emerging singer-songwriter Marie Wise-Hawkins, a former Santa Clarita Valley resident now living in Nashville, has releases her third and final installment of her summer single trilogy, titled “Island Time.”

Inspired by her California upbringing and fueled by her love for Nashville country, Wise-Hawkins’ song can be heard here.

Wise-Hawkins grew up in Canyon Country and is a graduate from California Institute of the Arts in Valencia. She is well known in the SCV for her country performances with her band. She moved to Nashville to purse her music career.

“Island Time” was premiered exclusively with Bridge Magazine. The song, written by Wise-Hawkins, encapsulates the essence of a carefree summer getaway, inviting audiences to embrace the magic of a tropical island while grooving to the infectious rhythm of country-infused tunes.

Each installment of the summer single trilogy has showcased Wise-Hawkins’ ability to create an experience that resonates with fans of all genres. On the heels of “Somewhere In Mexico” and “Find Me on a Beach,” “Island Time” serves as the final piece of this musical puzzle, completing the trilogy just in time for the beginning of the summer season.

Fans can catch Wise-Hawkins in Nashville as she takes to the legendary Tootsie’s stage six days a week at Nashville’s Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge. She has performed at the historic Ryman Auditorium and shared the stage with country stars such as LeAnn Rimes, Brad Paisley, Zac Brown Band and Darius Rucker, among others.

Keep up with Wise-Hawkins on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and visit her website for upcoming events and releases.

Stream “Island Time” here.

