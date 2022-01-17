SCV’s Newest Dining Spot Opens at The Cube

Whether you’ve just finished an ice skating lesson, are watching a youth hockey game or want to take a break during a public session, The Grille at The Cube is the perfect place to unwind with a delicious meal or snack. From breakfast burritos to freshly made soup to a classic cheeseburger and French fries, The Grille at The Cube has something for everyone!

Located on the mezzanine level, The Grille at The Cube offers guests a full menu, as well as a place to relax and watch all the action happening on all of The Cube’s three sheets of ice. Additionally, televisions on the mezzanine level will be tuned to a wide selection of sporting events, including every L.A. Kings game during the season.

The Grille at The Cube is not just for participants in The Cube’s many programs and classes. The restaurant is open to the public and is an ideal location to meet up with friends after work for a bite to eat and a unique, cool dining experience. In the future, an enhanced beverage center will be completed and offer adult beverages in the evenings. The Grille at The Cube is open during the following schedule:

– Monday – Friday

2:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

– Saturday – Sunday

7:30 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

For more information about The Grille at The Cube, visit The Cube or call (661) 257-CUBE.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...