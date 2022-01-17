header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Cloudy
Cloudy
52°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
January 17
1994, 4:31 a.m. - Magnitude 6.7 Northridge earthquake rocks Santa Clarita Valley [video]
collapsed freeway bridge
SCV’s Newest Dining Spot Opens at The Cube
| Monday, Jan 17, 2022
TheGrilleAtTheCube

Whether you’ve just finished an ice skating lesson, are watching a youth hockey game or want to take a break during a public session, The Grille at The Cube is the perfect place to unwind with a delicious meal or snack. From breakfast burritos to freshly made soup to a classic cheeseburger and French fries, The Grille at The Cube has something for everyone!

 Located on the mezzanine level, The Grille at The Cube offers guests a full menu, as well as a place to relax and watch all the action happening on all of The Cube’s three sheets of ice. Additionally, televisions on the mezzanine level will be tuned to a wide selection of sporting events, including every L.A. Kings game during the season.

The Grille at The Cube is not just for participants in The Cube’s many programs and classes. The restaurant is open to the public and is an ideal location to meet up with friends after work for a bite to eat and a unique, cool dining experience. In the future, an enhanced beverage center will be completed and offer adult beverages in the evenings. The Grille at The Cube is open during the following schedule:

 – Monday – Friday 

2:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

 – Saturday – Sunday

7:30 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

For more information about The Grille at The Cube, visit The Cube or call (661) 257-CUBE.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL BUSINESS LINKS
LOCAL BUSINESS HEADLINES
01-17-2022 SCV’s Newest Dining Spot Opens at The Cube
01-12-2022 SCV Chamber Announces 2022 Employment Law Update Event
01-10-2022 Iconic Valencia Building Sold for Nearly $2.25M
01-07-2022 SCV Chamber Offers 2022 Employment Law Update
01-06-2022 Jan. 12: Water Resources, Watershed Committee’s Virtual Meeting
> FULL BUSINESS ARCHIVE
FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
05-29-2020 Donaldson Co. Declares Cash Dividend
05-11-2020 Appeals Court Rules for Valencia Developer Over SCOPE
04-27-2020 Bank of Santa Clarita’s Earnings Growth Continues
> MORE FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
MARKETS & METALS
CURRENCY CONVERTER
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
SCV’s Newest Dining Spot Opens at The Cube
Whether you’ve just finished an ice skating lesson, are watching a youth hockey game or want to take a break during a public session, The Grille at The Cube is the perfect place to unwind with a delicious meal or snack.
SCV’s Newest Dining Spot Opens at The Cube
Jan. 18: Planning Commission Regular Meeting
The city of Santa Clarita's Planning Commission will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Jan. 18, at 6:00 p.m.
Jan. 18: Planning Commission Regular Meeting
Judge Advances Environmental Suit Against Massive Centennial Project
LOS ANGELES (CN) — A lawsuit by two environmental groups to stop the enormous and controversial Tejon Ranch Centennial Project can continue, a Los Angeles County judge ruled Friday, despite a recent settlement in a related case.
Judge Advances Environmental Suit Against Massive Centennial Project
Today in SCV History (Jan. 17)
1994, 4:31 a.m. - Magnitude 6.7 Northridge earthquake rocks Santa Clarita Valley [video]
collapsed freeway bridge
Today in SCV History (Jan. 16)
1926 - Newhall Community Hospital, est. 1922, opens in larger, more modern hospital building at 6th & Spruce streets [story]
Newhall Community Hospital
Today in SCV History (Jan. 15)
1875 - Henry Mayo Newhall buys western half of the Santa Clarita Valley for $2 an acre [story]
Henry M. Newhall
COC Men’s Basketball Suffers 81-73 Road Loss to Glendale in WSC, South Opener
College of the Canyons returned to the court for the first time in three weeks on Wednesday, suffering an 81-73 road loss at the hands of Glendale College in a contest that officially started Western State Conference (WSC), South Division play for the Cougars Men's Basketball team.
COC Men’s Basketball Suffers 81-73 Road Loss to Glendale in WSC, South Opener
No. 6 COC Cougar Women Falter 65-61 at LAVC
The No. 6 College of the Canyons Cougars women's basketball team dropped a 65-61 road game to L.A. Valley College on Wednesday, as the team could only muster five points in the fourth quarter to lose its Western State Conference, South Division opener.
No. 6 COC Cougar Women Falter 65-61 at LAVC
Caltrans Announces Extended Weekend Closures on Eastbound I-210 in Sylmar
The California Department of Transportation announces an extended weekend closures of eastbound Interstate 210 in the San Fernando Valley for paving work. Residents and local businesses located near the freeway may experience noise, vibrations and dust associated with construction activities.
Caltrans Announces Extended Weekend Closures on Eastbound I-210 in Sylmar
Jan. 26: DFYinSCV to Host Virtual Suicide Awareness Workshop
Drug Free Youth in Santa Clarita Valley will present a virtual workshop 6 p.m. Jan. 26 called "Suicide Awareness: Recognizing Signs and How to Get Help”.
Jan. 26: DFYinSCV to Host Virtual Suicide Awareness Workshop
Jan. 20: ‘Picking Up the Pieces’ Art Reception at The MAIN
The MAIN in Old Town Newhall will host an art reception in celebration of the featured art exhibit, “Picking Up The Pieces” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20, in The MAIN’s lobby gallery.
Jan. 20: ‘Picking Up the Pieces’ Art Reception at The MAIN
Jan. 22: Learn Proper Pruning Techniques at Free SCV Water Virtual Gardening Class
Winter is the best season to prepare your garden and trees for the spring. Now is time to practice proper pruning techniques to take your garden to the next level in 2022.
Jan. 22: Learn Proper Pruning Techniques at Free SCV Water Virtual Gardening Class
Today in SCV History (Jan. 14)
1988 - One-month-old Santa Clarita City Council votes to form Planning Commission [minutes]
meeting minutes
L.A. County’s Family Self-Sufficiency Program Awarded $1.2M
The Los Angeles County Development Authority has been awarded $1.2 million in renewal funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, to continue the operation of its Family Self-Sufficiency Program.
L.A. County’s Family Self-Sufficiency Program Awarded $1.2M
CSUN Hosting Webinar Honoring Martin Luther King, Jr.
The Africana-Asian Collaboratory for Inclusive Excellence Project at California State University, Northridge will host a webinar celebrating the life of the late Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. on Tuesday, Jan. 18, from 2:00 p.m.-3:30 p.m.
CSUN Hosting Webinar Honoring Martin Luther King, Jr.
Community Invited to Explore City’s Newest Art Exhibits
The city of Santa Clarita’s Arts division invites individuals of all ages to explore the newest art exhibitions in our community.
Community Invited to Explore City’s Newest Art Exhibits
L.A. County Asks Judge to Hold Villanueva in Contempt
(CN) — The county of Los Angeles asked a judge to hold Sheriff Alex Villanueva in contempt for ignoring three subpoenas issued by the Civilian Oversight Commission last fall, in a court filing on Wednesday.
L.A. County Asks Judge to Hold Villanueva in Contempt
Thursday COVID Roundup: SCV Total Cases Nearing 56,000
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 45 additional deaths and 45,076 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 55,978 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Thursday COVID Roundup: SCV Total Cases Nearing 56,000
Today in SCV History (Jan. 13)
1847 - Gen. Andres Pico (as in Pico Canyon) surrenders to Col. John C. Fremont, effectively ending the war between U.S. and Mexico [story]
treaty table
Wednesday COVID Roundup: Henry Mayo Reports Additional Death, Totals 198
Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials confirmed Wednesday 39 new deaths and 40,452 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 54,762 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, and Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reporting an additional COVID related death.
Wednesday COVID Roundup: Henry Mayo Reports Additional Death, Totals 198
Henry Mayo Reveals Newest Chief of Staff
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital announced their newest Chief of Staff in a press release Wednesday. 
Henry Mayo Reveals Newest Chief of Staff
City Announces Virtual Finale Mile Challenge
Though the 2022 Santa Clarita Marathon, presented by Parkway Motorcars, has been cancelled, local elementary students are still encouraged to complete their training and finish the Final Mile Challenge.
City Announces Virtual Finale Mile Challenge
City’s ‘Pedestrian Scramble’ Wins Award From Caltrans
Due to the measurable results of this project, which include shorter travel times for motorists and enhanced pedestrian safety, Caltrans recently honored the city of Santa Clarita with its 2021 Excellence in Transportation Award in the category of Transportation System Operations Improvements.
City’s ‘Pedestrian Scramble’ Wins Award From Caltrans
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: