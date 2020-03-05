SCV’s Top Man, Woman Volunteers of Year Announced

Twenty-seven local nonprofit leaders made their collective debut Wednesday evening as the nominees for 2020 SCV Man and Woman of the Year. The unveiling was held at a private home in Sand Canyon.
The annual SCV Man and Woman of the Year event recognizes big-hearted individuals who’ve given years of “sweat equity” to local charities that enrich the Santa Clarita Valley community by filling gaps in services that the government cannot and would not be expected to provide – everything from support for cancer patients and housing the homeless to mentoring women and young professionals and preserving our valley’s heritage.
Since only two people can be named “the” Man and Woman of the Year at the annual recognition dinner (May 1 this year), many previous honorees, who constitute the selection committee, consider all nominees to be the real winners.
That’s because each nominee has been put forth by the charitable organization he or she serves. Sometimes by multiple organizations. In fact, this year’s group includes two people – local attorney Brian Koegle and Realtor Taylor Kellstrom – who’ve been nominated by three organizations each.
This year’s nominees, followed by the nominating organization, are:
Women
Nola Aronson – Valley Industry Association
Janis Ashley – Friends of Hart Park and Museum
Ann-Marie Bjorkman – Boys & Girls Club of SCV
Maria Christopher – Rancho Camulos Museum
Sharlene Duzick – JCI Santa Clarita
Peggy Edwards – Bridge to Home
Dianne Erskine-Hellrigel – SCV Historical Society
Janine Jones – American Cancer Society
Laura Kirchhoff – Soroptimist Int’l of Greater SCV
Mitzi Like – Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation
Nancy Starczyk – SCV Chamber of Commerce
Julie Sturgeon – SCV Senior Center and SCV Rotary Club
Teresa Todd – Carousel Ranch
Laura Troost – Zonta Club of SCV
Men
Hunt Braly – Bridge to Home
Dale Donohoe – Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation
Alan Ferdman – Samuel Dixon Family Health Center Inc.
Jeff Hacker – Carousel Ranch
Taylor Kellstrom – Children’s Hospital L.A., JCI Santa Clarita, Circle of Hope
Brian Koegle – COC Foundation, SCV Senior Center, SCV Chamber of Commerce
Alan Pollack – SCV Historical Society
Dave Reeves – SCV Rotary Club
Josh Rivas – Soroptimist Int’l of Greater SCV
Richard Sandnes – Boys & Girls Club of SCV
Gordon Uppman – Rancho Camulos Museum
John Vance – Single Mothers Outreach
Bill West – Friends of Hart Park and Museum
