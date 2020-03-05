SCV’s Top Man, Woman Volunteers of Year Announced

Twenty-seven local nonprofit leaders made their collective debut Wednesday evening as the nominees for 2020 SCV Man and Woman of the Year. The unveiling was held at a private home in Sand Canyon.

The annual SCV Man and Woman of the Year event recognizes big-hearted individuals who’ve given years of “sweat equity” to local charities that enrich the Santa Clarita Valley community by filling gaps in services that the government cannot and would not be expected to provide – everything from support for cancer patients and housing the homeless to mentoring women and young professionals and preserving our valley’s heritage.

Since only two people can be named “the” Man and Woman of the Year at the annual recognition dinner (May 1 this year), many previous honorees, who constitute the selection committee, consider all nominees to be the real winners.

That’s because each nominee has been put forth by the charitable organization he or she serves. Sometimes by multiple organizations. In fact, this year’s group includes two people – local attorney Brian Koegle and Realtor Taylor Kellstrom – who’ve been nominated by three organizations each.

This year’s nominees, followed by the nominating organization, are:

Women

Nola Aronson – Valley Industry Association

Janis Ashley – Friends of Hart Park and Museum

Ann-Marie Bjorkman – Boys & Girls Club of SCV

Maria Christopher – Rancho Camulos Museum

Sharlene Duzick – JCI Santa Clarita

Peggy Edwards – Bridge to Home

Dianne Erskine-Hellrigel – SCV Historical Society

Janine Jones – American Cancer Society

Laura Kirchhoff – Soroptimist Int’l of Greater SCV

Mitzi Like – Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation

Nancy Starczyk – SCV Chamber of Commerce

Julie Sturgeon – SCV Senior Center and SCV Rotary Club

Teresa Todd – Carousel Ranch

Laura Troost – Zonta Club of SCV

Men

Hunt Braly – Bridge to Home

Dale Donohoe – Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation

Alan Ferdman – Samuel Dixon Family Health Center Inc.

Jeff Hacker – Carousel Ranch

Taylor Kellstrom – Children’s Hospital L.A., JCI Santa Clarita, Circle of Hope

Brian Koegle – COC Foundation, SCV Senior Center, SCV Chamber of Commerce

Alan Pollack – SCV Historical Society

Dave Reeves – SCV Rotary Club

Josh Rivas – Soroptimist Int’l of Greater SCV

Richard Sandnes – Boys & Girls Club of SCV

Gordon Uppman – Rancho Camulos Museum

John Vance – Single Mothers Outreach

Bill West – Friends of Hart Park and Museum