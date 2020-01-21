SCVTV Announces New Program ‘SCVTV’s Community Corner”

SCVTV is thrilled to announce a new show for you and about you — SCVTV’s Community Corner. The new show will be televised Fridays beginning January 23, 2020, on the SCVTV channels: Spectrum Channel 20, AT&T U-verse Channel 99, and online at SCVTV.com.

SCVTV’s Community Corner — as the name suggests — is a talk show focusing on the Santa Clarita Valley community. It highlights local nonprofit organizations, schools, government and people who make up the fabric of our community.

The main goals of the program are to provide a platform for local organizations to share information with the community; to provide additional opportunities for hands-on training for students and interns who will be helping to crew the show; and to rebroadcast other programming or media from additional local sources.

“We hope this program will bring a wide range of local people and nonprofit leaders together to share information about local events, fundraisers, announcements, and all of the great things that are happening with our local nonprofit, education and government agencies,” said Leon Worden, president of SCVTV.

The program is produced at the SCVTV Community Media Center in Newhall. Episodes are scheduled to premiere Fridays at 3 p.m. and replay at various times throughout the following week.

“We’ve received numerous requests over the past year to provide a platform for local organizations, and we’re excited to be able to meet that need,” Worden said.

Interested parties can sign up for a chance to appear on the program: https://forms.gle/pmD35DS9Z6rFSocE7

SCVTV’s Community Corner is an in-studio talk show with approximately five separate 5-minute segments per episode. Organizations will have the opportunity to appear on their own 5-minute segment and receive a high-resolution digital copy of their segment for use on their own platforms.

SCVTV’s Community Corner is produced in part through SCVTV’s contract with the Santa Clarita Public Television Authority.